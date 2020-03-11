March 11, 2020 News » Regional

Coronavirus declared pandemic by WHO 

By
click to enlarge The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday. Shown here: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. Press conference screenshot
  • The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday. Shown here: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO. Press conference screenshot

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus, which has infected hundreds of thousands of people across more than 100 countries, a pandemic.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesys, director-general of WHO on Wednesday.

"It is a word that, if misued, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death."

This is the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus, he said.

In 2009, the WHO declared the H1N1 outbreak a pandemic.

The organization has been monitoring and assessing the outbreak "around the clock," said Tedros, and is "deeply concerned" by its "alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction."

Despite declaring the outbreak a pandemic, the focus should still remain on detecting, testing, treating and isolating the coronavirus, said Tedros, in order to prevent cases from becoming "clusters" and community transmission.

"We cannot say this loudly enough, or clearly enough, or often enough: all countries can still change the course of this pandemic," Tedros said.

Calling the outbreak a pandemic should trigger countries to take more aggressive action, added Dr. Mike Ryan, director of WHO's emergency program.

"This is a characterization or a description of a situation...It is not a change in what we do. It is not a trigger for anything other than more aggressive, more intensive action."

Several countries, said Tedros, have demonstrated the spread of the virus can be "suppressed and controlled."

China imposed sweeping quarantines in January — which remain in place — in its effort to contain the coronavirus, locking down nearly 60 million people in the country's central Hubei province.

Late Monday, the Italian government announced all of Italy — with a population of around 60 million — would be under lockdown until at least April 3.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, China, late last year. In January, the WHO declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Countries should review their response to the outbreak, said Ryan.

"There have to be very strong efforts made to suppress infection, to push the infection back," he said, to at least help slow the spread and allow health systems to remain in control.

Globally, as of Wednesday at 10 a.m., the virus has infected 122,289 people, killing 4,389. Most cases are in China, where the disease originated, but it has since spread rapidly to countries across the world.

Italy, Iran and South Korea are now the countries most concerning the WHO, however, the number of cases reported in South Korea — as well as China — is declining, according to the organization.

Of the reported cases, 67,009 have fully recovered.

B.C. has 39 reported cases of the virus, one of whom, an elderly man in a North Vancouver care home, has died.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Kirsten Clarke / Richmond News

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 11, 2020

Whistler's Szocs completes 90-km Vasaloppet

Whistler's Szocs completes 90-km Vasaloppet

Swedish cross-country race part of skier's 10-year goal More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 9, 2020

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Her powerful legacy continues to inspire artists, poets and environmentalists More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Wednesdays, 4-5 p.m.

Interact Club of Whistler

Interact Club of Whistler

@ Maury Young Whistler Youth Centre
Interact is a club for young people ages 12-18 who want to make a difference... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 6, 2020

'We clicked musically right away'

'We clicked musically right away'

The Jumaralis Trio plays Whistler on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation