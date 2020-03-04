March 04, 2020 News » Regional

Coronavirus spread could result in a million fewer travellers in 2020 at YVR 

Vancouver International Airport braces for a signifcant decline in travellers as the global aviation industry navigates challenges resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak.

YVR has seen a decrease in flights from China by a staggering 50 per cent due to a reduction or suspesion of flights in and out of the country. What's more, the airport expects that the downward trend will continue through the remainder of 2020.

Air Canada announced that it would be extending its suspension of all direct flights between Canada to mainland China as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow worldwide. Direct flights from Vancouver International Airport, as well as Montreal and Toronto airports, to Beijing and Shanghai have been suspended until April 10.

As a result of these challenges, YVR is forecasting up to a five per cent reduction in passenger numbers in 2020. Last year, the airport saw an impressive 26.4 million travellers.

"The global aviation industry is experiencing some challenges due to the grounding of the 737 MAX 8 aircraft and COVID-19. At YVR, Mainland China flights decreased by 50 per cent in February and we anticipate a similar amount for March as a direct result of the COVID-19 outbreak," explained Craig Richmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, YVR, in an email.

"We are also forecasting a 3-5 per cent reduction in passenger numbers for 2020, down from 2019's record of 26.4 million. However, we are confident in the airport's ability to weather the current economic environment."

Richmond notes that the airport has been through similar challenges in the past, but that it has learnt from these experiences. For example, he cites the global economic downturn in 2008-2009 and SARS in 2002-2003, stating that the airport considers these experiences in its current approach to growth.

"Further, our strong financial position, diverse revenue streams and long-term perspective ensure that we will address the current industry challenges while continuing to plan for the future," he adds.

The Canadian government warns all travellers that they should avoid all non-essential travel to China due to the outbreak of a novel coronavirus. The advisory states that a number of airlines have suspended or reduced flights in and out of the country. Chinese authorities have also imposed travel restrictions in parts of the country, and further restrictions may be imposed on short notice. As a result, it may be increasingly difficult to travel within China or to exit it.

Health officials said Monday Canadians should avoid all non-essential travel to Iran and those returning from that country to Canada should contact health authorities and self-isolate in their homes for 14 days – even if they have no symptoms of illness – to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Three more cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in British Columbia, bringing the total number of people infected to 12 in the province.

Canada now has 33 cases of the new coronavirus, most of them in Ontario.

- With files from the Richmond News and the North Shore News.

This article originally appeared here.

