February 11, 2020 News » Regional

Coronavirus update: B.C. holds at four cases of the virus 

The four people are recovering and remain in isolation at home somewhere in the VCH region

By
B.C. continues to have only four confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to the province's top medical health officer on Tuesday morning.

All four cases are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region are in stable condition and are still recovering in isolation at home, said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"All close contacts of these cases are being followed closely by public health officials and remain asymptomatic," said Henry.

The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China, and infected more than 43,000 people globally.

The News reported last week how two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, bringing the provincial total to four.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the two new cases were connected to the woman in her 50s that was revealed the previous week as being the second confirmed case in the province.

Henry, B.C.'s chief medical health officer, told media that the two new cases were family members of the woman.

She added that the two new cases are visitors from the Wuhan area, where the virus is believed to have started late last year.

According to Henry, all three people in that household were in self-isolation and are reporting to the health authorities.

She also reiterated advice for people to consider quarantining themselves and their children for 14 days if they have recently travelled back from the Hubei province in China, the global epicentre of the outbreak.

B.C. health minister Adrian Dix chipped in, saying, "If you're sick, stay away from work, if your kids are sick, stay away from school."

The Richmond News previously asked the B.C. Ministry of Health to explain why the patients' city of residence is not being given.

We were told by a ministry spokesperson that "in order to maintain the privacy of the patient, we are not releasing their location at this time."

This article originally appeared here.

