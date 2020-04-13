April 13, 2020 News » Regional

COVID-19 deaths spike over last two days 

Virus claims 11 lives in two days, outbreak at federal jail grows

By
Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020.
  • BC GOV FLICKR
  • Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on April 11, 2020.

ELEVEN PEOPLE have died over the past 48 hours from COVID-19 in B.C., and an outbreak at a federal jail in Mission continues to grow.

B.C had a total of 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over a 48-hour period since Saturday, bringing total cases to 1,490.

The numbers of new cases are encouraging, but the recent death toll has been comparatively high. The 11 new deaths over the past 48 hours brings the provincial total to 69.

"The majority of those (deaths) continue to be in long-term care," said public health officer Bonnie Henry.

There have been no new outbreaks at long-term care facilities, but there have been additional cases at a federal correction centre in Mission.

"The outbreak continues to grow at that facility," Henry said. "Unfortunately... there was quite a lot of transmission that happened before the outbreak was recognized.";

A total of 35 prisoners have tested positive, eight of whom are in hospital.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is up slightly to 137, but down for people in intensive care: 58, down from 63 as of Saturday.

New regulations that went into effect Friday for British Columbians returning from abroad have resulted in 13 people being forced into quarantine. Those are people who did not return with a government approved self-isolation plan.

A total of 1,701 British Columbians have returned home since April 10. So the vast majority of them had self-isolation plans confirmed by health officials and are now self-isolating.

Here are the daily case counts for April 13, compared with numbers from the last update, April 11, in brackets:

New COVID-19 cases: 45 (35)

BC Total: 1,490 (1,445)

Hospitalized: 137 (134)

Intensive care: 58 (63)

Recovered: 905 (905)

Deaths: 69 (58)

Confirmed cases by region:

* Vancouver Coastal Health: 650

* Fraser Health: 591

* Island Health: 87

* Interior Health: 136

* Northern Health: 26

@nbennett_biv

Find the original story here: https://biv.com/article/2020/04/covid-19-deaths-spiked-over-last-two-days

The Moment /
