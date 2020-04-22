April 22, 2020 News » Regional

COVID-19 infections up, hospitalizations down in B.C. 

B.C. had 71 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but six fewer people in hospital, according to provincial health officer Bonnie Henry

By
click to enlarge Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry addresses reporters | B.C. government
  • Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry addresses reporters | B.C. government

What happened: The number of new COVID-19 cases in B.C. jumped by 71, to 1,795, on April 22, perhaps showing that the trajectory has not yet been flattened. In recent days, the number of new infections has been in the 20s. Hospitalizations, however, have been down, and dropped by six to 103.

Why this matters: Flattening the curve in new infections is expected to have a direct impact on flattening the curve in the number of hospitalized patients.

B.C. on April 22 reported a spike in the number of new COVID-19 infections even as its number of hospitalized patients has been on the wane. Keeping the number of infections down is a key factor in government deciding to loosen restrictions on large gatherings, travel and eating in restaurants.

The 71 new cases in a 24-hour period is high compared with recent days, according to provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. She called the spike a hurdle.

"Until we clear this hurdle we can't begin to make changes," she said.

Most of the 1,795 people who have had the virus, however, or 1,079 people, have recovered.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases by health region are:

• 745 in Vancouver Coastal Health;

• 747 in Fraser Health;

• 110 in Island Health;

• 153 in Interior Health; and

• 40 in Northern Health.There are 103 individuals currently hospitalized with 46 of those in intensive care

Health Minister Adrian Dix said April 22 that the 103 hospitalizations are "the lowest number of cases we've had in the month of April, down from a high of 149." He added that the number of intensive care cases was also a low for the month.

Three new seniors' care homes have had outbreaks: Eden Care Centre, Guildford Seniors Village and New Vista Care Home. All three are in the Fraser Health region. That makes for a total of 29 seniors' care homes that have had outbreaks.

Homes that have had outbreaks that have been declared over are:

• Vancouver's German Canadian House long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Villa Cathay long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Little Mountain long-term care facility; and

• West Vancouver's Inglewood Care Centre.

• White Rock's Amica Retirement Home long-term care facility;

• Surrey's Harrison at Elim Village long-term care facility;

• Delta's Delta View long-term care facility;

• Port Coquitlam's Shaughnessy Care Centre long-term care facility;

• White Rock's Evergreen Baptist Complex (includes assisted living and long-term care facility, and manor - seniors rental);

The other seniors' care homes or living facilities that have active outbreaks are:

• North Vancouver's Amica Edgemont Village;

• North Vancouver's Berkley Care Centre long-term care facility.

• West Vancouver's Hollyburn House;

• Vancouver's Central City Lodge;

• Vancouver's Broadway Pentecostal Lodge long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's Windermere Care Centre long-term care facility;

• Vancouver's South Granville Park Lodge;

• Vancouver's Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility;

• Burnaby's Swedish Canadian Manor assisted living;

• Coquitlam's Dufferin Care Centre;

• Langley's Langley Gardens long-term care facility;

• Langley's Langley Lodge long-term care facility;

• Mission's Cedarbrook Chateau independent living;

• Abbotsford's Cottage-Worthington Pavilion; and

•Cranbrook's Kootenay Street Village long-term care facility.

There has also been an outbreak at an acute-care unit at Ridge Meadows Hospital in the Fraser Health region, and Henry and Dix have referred to that outbreak as being part of outbreaks at seniors' care homes.

gkorstrom@biv.com

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Glen Korstrom

Features & Images

April 20, 2020

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

Dick Fairhurst's memories: Josef Janousek

More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 18, 2020

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

OPINION: Pandemic modelling is a useful tool, but not a crystal ball

'The most recent B.C. modelling shows us that in the face of this storm, we have made considerable progress in our province.' More.

A&E

April 22, 2020

'I want to scare myself': After 21 years in Whistler, Angie Nolan takes a chance on herself

'I want to scare myself': After 21 years in Whistler, Angie Nolan takes a chance on herself

Writer, director and educator moving to Vancouver to pursue filmmaking career More.

Food & Drink

April 16, 2020

Take this Earth as a whole

Take this Earth as a whole

Please...take it, and look after it! More.

Events

Fridays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Friday Night All Love No Club

Friday Night All Love No Club

@ The Keg
Shake off your work week by grooving to deep cuts featuring classics and future gems... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 17, 2020

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

The optimist's guide to self-isolation

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation