COVID-19 outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital doubles 

A new outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Lions Gate Hospital last Thursday has doubled over the weekend.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's chief medical health officer, announced the outbreak at the North Shore hospital during a press conference Thursday afternoon. At that time, three staff members and three patients outside of the specialized COVID-19 ward had tested positive for the virus, according to the health ministry.

By Monday, however, the outbreak at Lions Gate had grown to 14 people, including nine patients and five staff members.

Vancouver Coastal Health has confirmed the outbreak was in ward 6E of the hospital, a general hospital ward. Patients who test positive have been moved to the hospital's COVID-19 ward.

So far there is no information from Vancouver Coastal Health on how the outbreak is believed to have started or whether any additional wards have been affected.

Health officials are now tracing contacts of those who tested positive to track down any other potential cases and have put infection control measures in place, according to ministry staff.

This is the second time an outbreak has happened at Lions Gate Hospital since the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

In mid-March, three administrative staff at the hospital-none of whom had contact with patients-also tested positive for COVID-19.

Since March, Lions Gate Hospital has been one of 17 specialized COVID-19 sites in B.C. where a ward has been set up to deal with coronavirus patients. The 28-bed unit is set up on the second floor of the hospital.

Lions Gate was the first hospital to admit a COVID-19 patient and has treated over 30 patients since then.

According to Dr. Mark Lysyshyn, the chief medical health officer for the North Shore, about 30 per cent of Vancouver Coastal Health's 795 COVID-19 cases have occurred on the North Shore-many of those in long-term care facilities where outbreaks have occurred.

As of April 28, there were 94 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the province as a whole, with 37 in intensive care.

According to provincial statistics presented last week by Henry, people in their 60s and 70s, especially those with underlying health conditions, are much more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care in B.C. peaked around March 27 and has been falling since then.

