March 16, 2020 News » Regional

COVID-19: Three new coronavirus deaths in B.C. 

Province restricts public gatherings to less than 50 people as case total tops 100

By
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT. - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s top medical health officer, broke the sad news Monday morning.
  • Screenshot.
  • Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s top medical health officer, broke the sad news Monday morning.

THERE ARE THREE new deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in B.C., as well as 30 new cases.

All three deaths are residents at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver, where an elderly man recently died from the coronavirus.

The total number of cases of the virus in the province is now 103.

Six of the current cases are now in hospital in acute care, while five have fully recovered.

"The situation is escalating around us and in B.C.," said Dr. Bonnie Henry, the province's top medical health officer.

"There are things we need to do now to protect our citizens."

In a release late on March 15, Vancouver Coastal Health acknowledged that there are "cases of COVID-19 in coastal rural communities," which includes Whistler, Squamish, Pemberton, Sechelt and Powell River.

"To protect patient confidentiality and because the situation is changing on a daily basis, we will not be sharing the number of people in the community who received a positive test result," the release said.

The March 16 provincial update came moments after Canada shut its borders to most non-citizens and permanent residents.

Henry also announced that they are restricting events with more than 50 people, down 200 from the previous order.

Health Minister Adrian Dix once again implored people who are sick to stay at home.

"It's our civic responsibility to do so," said Dix.

Henry further sent out an appeal to anyone who attended a dental conference in Vancouver on March 6 and 7 to self-isolate after it emerged four to six cases have been identified from the event.

Both Dix and Henry expressed their concern that the federal government has stopped short of banning U.S. citizens from entering Canada.

"Some things are beyond our control," added Henry

"Border issues are a federal issue. We can try to influence them and we have made our concerns known.

"We have concerns about people coming to visit here (from the U.S.). We don't want them to come here.

"If they do come, we would require them to self-isolate for 14 days."

Dix said he has asked the federal government to halt all non-essential travel from the U.S.

"We are saying to people, don't come," added Dix.

-with files from Braden Dupuis

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Alan Campbell / Richmond News

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 14, 2020

WSSF on pause, looking for 'creative' ways to move forward in light of COVID-19: Gibbons

WSSF on pause, looking for 'creative' ways to move forward in light of COVID-19: Gibbons

Webcasts, other solutions possible to avoid creating large gatherings More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 13, 2020

Lil’wat artist’s painting in Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection

Lil’wat artist’s painting in Audain Art Museum’s permanent collection

Institution purchases Levi Nelson’s Nations in an Urban Landscape More.

Food & Drink

March 14, 2020

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

The slow, avoidable decline of Tim Hortons

With big losses and its CEO stepping down, coffee chain needs to go back to its roots to regain Canadians' trust More.

Events

Mondays

Meatless Mondays

Meatless Mondays

@ Aura Restaurant
Join us every Monday in Whistler Creekside for a $39 vegan 3-course experience. Upgrade to... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 13, 2020

Please post responsibly

Please post responsibly

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation