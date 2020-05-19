May 19, 2020 News » Regional

COVID measures cut world greenhouse gas emissions by nearly a fifth: Study 

Canada's emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.

By
click to enlarge File photo.
  • File photo.

A study says measures taken to fight the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in greenhouse gas emissions going down worldwide by 17 per cent.

Most of the reductions came from decreased transportation needs.

The study, published today in the journal Nature, says Canada's emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent.

That's less than many countries such as Great Britain or the United States.

Co-author Corinne Le Quere said that's because Canada brought in mobility restrictions later, which were less-strict than other countries.

The study showed the limit of what reductions can be achieved through individual action, she said, adding that it suggests that strong government action will be needed to achieve emissions reduction goals.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Canadian Press

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 14, 2020

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Young Whistler riders coping with COVID-19 world

Astle, Cruz adapting as 2020 seasons delayed More.

Opinion

May 14, 2020

How do we put out our welcome mat?

How do we put out our welcome mat?

More.

A&E

May 16, 2020

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

Home and the deranged (plus Quarantino 8)

More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation