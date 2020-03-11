CRA may contact you – but won't threaten you or ask for payment in gift cards 

Just because someone says they work for the Canada Revenue Agency doesn't mean they do.

An uptick in the number of scammers posing as fake CRA agents to defraud unsuspecting people has the tax agency working to make sure residents are aware and know how to protect themselves.

"Scammers pretending to be Canada Revenue Agency employees often contact Canadians to trick them into paying fake debts," said the CRA in a press release. "To protect yourself from scams, it's important to know when and how the CRA might contact you."

According to the press release, the CRA will never threaten a person with deportation or use aggressive language. As well, the organization does not contact people by text message and payments in gift cards or Bitcoin are never requested.

Coquitlam RCMP told The Tri-City News last week the CRA fraud is one of the most common scams perpetrated against Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam residents.

However, there are legitimate reasons the CRA may contact you.

If you owe tax or money to a government program, a collections officer may be in touch to discuss the file and payment. People who have not filed their income taxes, benefit return or GST/HST return can also expect a phone call.

A CRA representative will always be willing to provide their name, phone number and office location. Those who have been contacted by the agency can then make their own calls to make sure the issue is legitimate.

When in doubt, the CRA provides a list of questions you should ask yourself, including:

• Why is the caller pressuring me to act immediately? Am I sure the caller works for the CRA?

• Did I file my tax return on time? Have I received a notice saying I owe taxes?

• Have I received an email or letter from the CRA about the subject of the call?

• Does the CRA have my most recent contact information, such as my email and home address?

• Is the caller asking for information I would not include on my tax return or that is not related to money I owe the CRA?

• Did I recently send a request to change information about my business number?

• Do I have an instalment payment due?

• Have I received a statement of account for funds owing to a government program?

For more information, go to www.canada.ca/taxes-fraud-prevention. To report a scam, visit antifraudcentre.ca or call 1-888-495-8501.

