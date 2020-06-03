June 03, 2020 News » Regional

CRA snitch line now open to information about federal COVID-19 aid fraud 

By
click to enlarge The Canada Revenue Agency has expanded its snitch line to tips and leads about suspected fraud in the federal government's COVID-19 financial aid programs. File photo
  • The Canada Revenue Agency has expanded its snitch line to tips and leads about suspected fraud in the federal government's COVID-19 financial aid programs. File photo

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has expanded its so-called snitch line to any tips and leads about suspected fraud in the federal government's COVID-19 emergency aid programs.

An update to the webpage for the agency's National Leads Program Monday, states that the CRA is now accepting information about the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), the Canada Emergency Student Benefit (CESB) and the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS).

"If you suspect a potential misuse of the COVID-19 emergency benefits and programs, the National Leads Centre is currently accepting leads on these programs," reads CRA's website.

The agency, which has records of everyone who has received a CERB or CESB payment, says it is also "verifying to make sure the payments were correctly allocated," and is conducting "various pre-payment verifications and post-payment reviews" for the CEWS.

Through the Leads Program - the CRA's snitch line - Canadians can report any person, business or charity that they suspect of tax or benefit cheating. Through the program, Canadians can report, for example, anyone not declaring all income, setting up a fake business to claim losses and reduce taxes, or accepting cash payments "under the table."

But now, the agency is looking for information on anyone who may be misusing the federal COVID-19 benefit programs, including those who are receiving the CERB or CESB when they are ineligible, or businesses and charities that are "misuing" the CEWS.

"The CRA uses the information in your lead to make sure the tax system is fair for all Canadians," reads the website. "Your lead could also boost the actions the CRA is already taking to fight cheating."

Anyone who submits a lead will remain anonymous and will not be asked to disclose personal information about themselves.

Previously, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended the rollout of the COVID-19 emergency benefits, in response to reports that fraudsters were targeting the CERB.

"We made the deliberate choice to get the money out the door to millions of Canadians who needed it and go after - retroactively - people who may have defrauded the system," Trudeau said May 15.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Kirsten Clarke / Richmond News

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Dirt Designations: Part 2

Dirt Designations: Part 2

MORE stories behind the names of Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 30, 2020

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Blue bike trail captures ski-cross racer's personality More.

Opinion

May 30, 2020

Missin' Whismas

Missin' Whismas

More.

A&E

May 30, 2020

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Bacuit Bay

Bacuit Bay

Adventures on tropical reefs, sandy beaches all by sea kayak More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation