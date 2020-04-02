Crankworx Innsbruck postponed 

The second stop on the Crankworx World Tour, at least at this point, is becoming the third.

In an announcement on the evening of April 1, the tour announced that the festival in Innsbruck, Austria will be postponed. It was originally scheduled for June 10 to 14, but will now run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. The Whistler stop, slated for Aug. 5 to 16, will remain in place for now.

Crankworx World Tour general manager Darren Kinnaird said the team has been keeping a close eye on the situation in Europe and decided that bumping the event back was the right move at this time.

"We've decided the most prudent course of action will be to make alternate arrangements for Crankworx Innsbruck. There are so many people who contribute to the success of our festivals, including athletes, media, sponsors, and fans. Their health is our No. 1 priority," Kinnaird said in a release. "We considered all these stakeholders when choosing the new dates, mindful of the fact that the fall event calendar is filling up as many other events are forced to postpone alongside us. Looking at the calendar in Innsbruck, this was our best option based on venue availability and accommodation.

"We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during these challenging times. For now, we're focusing on the future—we can't wait to put on a great show in Innsbruck come September."