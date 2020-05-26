Crankworx Whistler cancelled 

Crankworx Whistler will not run in 2020.

The Crankworx World Tour announced on Tuesday morning (May 26) that provincial restrictions on event sizes will prevent the festival from running as planned this August, while later dates were not feasible, according to Crankworx World Tour general manager Darren Kinnaird.

"The provincial guidelines are pretty clear on what we can and can't do this summer, and we're pretty supportive of those guidelines," he said.

"Safety is always the No. 1 thing for us when it comes to Crankworx and the Crankworx community.

"Not being allowed to have gatherings over 50 people, or events over 50 people, kind of makes it hard to do Crankworx Whistler."

The planned second stop on the tour in Innsbruck, Austria, initially set for June, was previously postponed to late September and early October and, according to Kinnaird, is still on track to run as planned.

More to come.