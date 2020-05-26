May 26, 2020 News » Regional

Crankworx Whistler cancelled 

Innsbruck festival still on tap

By
click to enlarge Photo courtesy of Crankworx by Fraser Britton
  • Photo courtesy of Crankworx by Fraser Britton

Crankworx Whistler will not run in 2020.

The Crankworx World Tour announced on Tuesday morning (May 26) that provincial restrictions on event sizes will prevent the festival from running as planned this August, while later dates were not feasible, according to Crankworx World Tour general manager Darren Kinnaird.

"The provincial guidelines are pretty clear on what we can and can't do this summer, and we're pretty supportive of those guidelines," he said.

"Safety is always the No. 1 thing for us when it comes to Crankworx and the Crankworx community.

"Not being allowed to have gatherings over 50 people, or events over 50 people, kind of makes it hard to do Crankworx Whistler."

The planned second stop on the tour in Innsbruck, Austria, initially set for June, was previously postponed to late September and early October and, according to Kinnaird, is still on track to run as planned.

More to come.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 24, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

Sipping sherry in a triangle and watching the horses dance More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 25, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples Part II

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation