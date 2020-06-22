Dad dies saving daughter on Father's Day at a B.C. waterfall 

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed the tragic death of a Lower Mainland man in the Central Okanagan on Father's Day.

Emergency crews in Kelowna rushed to the Mill Creek waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road after receiving a 911 emergency call for a report a drowning incident, June 21, just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim had been at the waterfall with his family when he jumped in the water to help his daughter who had slipped in. She was able to get to shore, but he was not.

Bystanders were able to pull the man from the water and began CPR efforts, which were subsequently taken over by BC Emergency Health Services.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. "RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim's family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

