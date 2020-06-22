June 22, 2020 News » Regional

Dad dies saving daughter on Father's Day at a B.C. waterfall 

The 46-year-old man from the Lower Mainland died after he jumped in to save his daughter, who had slipped

By
click to enlarge Photo: Wayne Moore
  • Photo: Wayne Moore

Kelowna RCMP has confirmed the tragic death of a Lower Mainland man in the Central Okanagan on Father's Day.

Emergency crews in Kelowna rushed to the Mill Creek waterfall at Old Vernon Road and Spencer Road after receiving a 911 emergency call for a report a drowning incident, June 21, just before 5:30 p.m.

Police said the victim had been at the waterfall with his family when he jumped in the water to help his daughter who had slipped in. She was able to get to shore, but he was not.

Bystanders were able to pull the man from the water and began CPR efforts, which were subsequently taken over by BC Emergency Health Services.

"Despite the best efforts of everyone involved, the 46-year-old man could not be resuscitated and passed away," said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, of the Kelowna Regional RCMP Detachment. "RCMP Victim Services is providing support to the witnesses and the victim's family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his death. Due to the privacy of the deceased, neither organization will be releasing or confirming identity.

To read the original story go here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Rob Gibson/Castanet

Features & Images

June 21, 2020

Cooking with &#10;the museum

Cooking with the museum

More.

Sports

June 19, 2020

Whistler Racket Club back in the swing of things

Whistler Racket Club back in the swing of things

Sports briefs: GranFondo to offer free training; Province protecting amateur sports organizations More.

Opinion

June 18, 2020

Finding our bearings

Finding our bearings

More.

A&E

June 20, 2020

Black movies matter

Black movies matter

More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 21, 2020

The forgotten jungle city

The forgotten jungle city

Blockaded by geography and under siege by disease and the COVID-19 pandemic, Iquitos pleads for help More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 21, 2020

Cooking with &#10;the museum

Cooking with the museum

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation