Dating advice from British Columbia's health officer: take it slowly 

Singles should take it slowly when dating in the COVID-19 era, Dr. Bonnie Henry recommends.
From picnics in the park to online hookups, the province's medical health officer had some dating advice for singletons this week worthy of your mom: proceed with caution.

"If you're going to start a relationship with somebody, this is not the time to do rapid serial dating," said Henry Tuesday in response to a question about advice for single people interested in dating with the easing of some restrictions.

If you are going to be pulling them into your small circle, make sure you're the only one in their circle as well," Henry said. "If they're somebody who's been with a whole bunch of other people then (your) risk would go up," she said.

Henry said she knows it's hard for single people who've been cooped up by themselves and want to connect with others again.

"Many people have adapted to online, and talking online and having encounters online, that can be quite helpful in that regard," she said.

Others are going for dates by having picnics in the park outside now that meeting in bars and nightclubs is off limits, she said.

"Those are the new romantic things people are doing," said Henry.

This article originally appeared here.

