Day lot parking fee increase on hold 

A proposed increase to parking fees in Whistler's day lots is on hold thanks to COVID-19.

The new fees——announced in February and set to take effect this month——were to go up to $12 per day in lots 1 to 3 (from $10) and $6 in lots 4 and 5 (up from $5).

Peak season parking rates in day lots 4 and 5 have also been delayed to July 1 (and will be in effect until Sept. 15).

While the fee increase is on pause, other proposed actions around transportation are moving forward, according to a Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) release——with various impacts of COVID-19 in mind.

Those impacts include: new provincial requirements to ensure the health and safety of transit staff and passengers; reduced travel around the community due to business and school closures; reduced transit ridership due to decreased tourism and physical distancing; and decreased day lot parking revenue to fund operations and transportation initiatives.

"Transportation services have been thoughtfully considered to balance service levels and climate action progress with reduced budgets and improved safety measures," said Mayor Jack Crompton in the release.

"I encourage the community to consider what their new normal transportation routine looks like and identify opportunities to eliminate non-essential personal vehicle trips as we move forward."

Fare collection and front-door boarding of Whistler Transit buses resumed June 1, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization on buses and at BC Transit facilities is ongoing, according to the RMOW.

Transit riders are encouraged to wear face coverings and practice proper hand hygiene, stay home if unwell, and travel at non-peak times if possible.

Bus passes can be bought at municipal hall, Nesters Market, Creekside Market and Forecast Coffee in Function Junction. The free high school transit pass program will continue as planned; six- and 12-month passes valid between March 20 and May 31 will be extended by up to 73 days (email transit@whistler.ca for more info).

Meanwhile, changes to the summer transit schedule (including free weekends and the return of the Lost lake Shuttle) are delayed until July 1.

Late night service reductions are also set to begin July 1.

"Due to decreased demand, transit service in Whistler will end at midnight," the RMOW said in the release.

"This will be revised once Phase 4 of the BC Restart plan is implemented."

Transit riders are encouraged to use BC Transit's NextRide app to plan their trips——find more at www.bctransit.com/whistler.

Money from pay parking covers everything from snow clearing and line painting in the day lots to capital improvements like electric vehicle charging stations, the RMOW said.

A portion of the revenue is also used to fund Transportation Advisory Group initiatives like bike valets, secure bike parking and cheaper monthly transit passes.

Find more info at whistler.ca/movingwhistler.

Finally, the RMOW is encouraging the community to take part in the "Maytober Challenge," which challenges residents to swap one vehicle trip per week for a lower-carbon choice until October 1.

Head to whistler.ca/maytober for more.