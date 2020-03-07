Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend 

Residents are reminded to turn their clocks ahead one hour this weekend when Daylight Saving Time goes into effect.

Daylight Saving (DST) begin on Sunday, March 8 at 3 a.m. and continue until Sunday, Nov. 1 at 2 a.m. PDT this year.

Although cellphones automatically adjust the time, some may need to turn their clocks manually an hour earlier before going to bed on Saturday.

The time change will mean an hour of sleep is lost, darker in the early mornings, but an extra hour of light in the evening.

Last year, the B.C. government launched an online survey to observe the public opinion on DST.

The survey showed 93 per cent of the respondents preferred to change to a year-round observance of DST rather than the practice of “springing forward” and “falling back.”

-With files from Kirsten Clarke