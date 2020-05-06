May 06, 2020 News » Regional

'Democratic safety valve' removed by new B.C. order 

Local governments can pass bylaws without legal delay between meetings

By
click to enlarge Photograph By CHUNG CHOW, BUSINESS IN VANCOUVER
  • Photograph By CHUNG CHOW, BUSINESS IN VANCOUVER

A B.C. ministerial order gives local governments significant power to pass bylaws in one sitting, a move observers say violates democratic principles.

NDP Solicitor General Mike Farnworth's Order 139 "contains the worst approach to emergency management, removing sober second thought exactly when it's needed," said Canadian Civil Liberties Association executive director Michael Bryant.

"Time is democracy's friend; fear and anxiety its enemy," Bryant said, adding such powers allow for the creation of bad law.

"A rushed debate renders sloppy, flawed laws, just as rushed enactment and enforcement leaves citizens' ignorant of the new rules, unable to comply, and punished for no good reason."

Minister Municipal Affairs and Housing Selina Robinson, however, characterized the move as one to help developers provide housing.

"Construction and development activities are expected to be a key part of B.C.'s recovery efforts - and building housing, in particular, affordable housing, will contribute to our goal to provide affordable housing for all British Columbians," Robinson said. "Amending this order will allow local governments to continue their work on land-use decision-making and keep building their communities for the people they serve."

Farnworth made the order May 2, building on an earlier order allowing first, second and third readings and then adoptions of bylaws in single meetings by municipalities and regional districts. The new version adds land trusts to the list of local governments allowed to pass bylaws in such a fashion.

Ministerial Order 139 supersedes a previous order that also made provisions for local governments to meet electronically.

Bryant compared the COVID-19 situation of a form of war-time emergency management.

"Ideally, democratically accountable people apply laws designed outside the 'fog of war,' since the emergency itself brings a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty to decisions made," Bryant said. "Pre-COVID, a sensible delay was built into B.C. municipal and regional council law-making, between a bylaw's conception and birth. That permitted planning, public education and possible correction, before unintended consequences cause their harm.

"It's a democratic safety valve, which the B.C. government has unwisely removed, in the foggiest of times, at the expense of the rule of law and public certainty," he said. "Expect worse law making, plus premature, indiscriminate enforcement, by local governments more powerful than ever today during COVID governance."

The orders invoke both the Local Government Act (LGA) and B.C.'s Community Charter,.

"A bylaw may be given up to 3 readings at one meeting of council," the charter says. "There must be at least one day between the third reading and the adoption of a bylaw."

The LGA is overridden in the section which says a regional district bylaw not requiring approval, consent or assent under the LGA or any other act before it is adopted may be adopted at a meeting where it passes third reading if the motion for adoption receives at least 2/3 of the votes cast.

Robinson's news release said public input is an essential part of land-use decision-making, even for those decisions that do not require a public hearing, local governments are still expected to find ways to encourage public participation – be that through videoconferencing, calling in, written submissions and through websites.

But, the CCLA's director of fundamental freedoms program Cara Zwibel questions how the public can be informed or involved without regular council processes.

"There's not even a day to publish this comes into effect tomorrow,'" Zwibel said.

And, she said, the time between readings and adoption was established to give legislators and councillors time to consider measures before making final decisions.

And, while the courts remain available to hear challenges to legislated decisions that could be outside the scope of their powers, Zwibel said the current situation is problematic,

"The courts aren't operating as they normally do," she said. "You'd have to establish some urgency for it. Technically, if there is some bylaw you feel is restricting your rights, you could attempt to get it struck down."

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association was unavailable for comment.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Jeremy Hainsworth / Glacier Media

Features & Images

May 6, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Pandemic could usher in online era of property sales

B.C.'s road to recovery: Pandemic could usher in online era of property sales

Buyers and sellers will face changed market landscape after lifting of restrictions More.

Sports

May 2, 2020

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 2, 2020

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Saturdays, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Brother Twang

Brother Twang

@ FireRock Lounge
Come wind down your ski day or ramp up your Saturday night festivities with the... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation