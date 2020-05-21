May 27, 2020 News » Regional

Despite hiccup, record reservations for B.C. campgrounds 

click to enlarge Camping a Wedgemount Lake. Photo: Getty Images
  Camping a Wedgemount Lake. Photo: Getty Images

Despite an opening day marked by technical issues for B.C.'s camping reservation system, a record 50,479 bookings were made.

The Ministry of Environment repeated its apology to people who had trouble with the Discover Camping system due to huge demand on Monday.

Everything went smoothly on Tuesday, the ministry said.

The site was still busy, with 1,377 bookings by 7:30 a.m.

By comparison, an entire day before the May long weekend two years ago had 1,200 bookings.

Most provincial campgrounds and backcountry camping areas will be open as of June 1 following a closure of the entire parks system as part of COVID-19 safety measures.

This article originally appeared here.

The Moment /
