March 05, 2020 News » Whistler

Development permits issued for public washrooms 

Construction to begin in April

By
click to enlarge IMAGE COURTESY OF THE RESORT MUNICIPALITY OF WHISTLER.
  • Image courtesy of the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

More by Braden Dupuis

Features & Images

March 5, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 5, 2020

Whistler Adaptive's Mitchell medals at Special Olympics nationals

Whistler Adaptive's Mitchell medals at Special Olympics nationals

Sports briefs: Astle hits Crankworx podium; Peiffer cracks top 30 More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 5, 2020

Stella Harvey writes most personal novel yet

Stella Harvey writes most personal novel yet

Whistler author, along with poet Cornelia Hoogland, host reading on March 11 More.

Food & Drink

March 1, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Saturdays, 11-11:30 a.m.

Singing with the Babies

Singing with the Babies

@ Whistler Public Library
Learn songs and rhymes to soothe and entertain baby while encouraging early language development. For... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

March 5, 2020

Raising Our Voices creates two shows for International Women's Day

Raising Our Voices creates two shows for International Women's Day

A matinee and evening show take over the Maury Young Arts Centre on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation