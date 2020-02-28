Distracted driving ticket costs the same as a trip to Whistler, says ICBC 

Not putting your phone down while driving could lead to a ticket that costs you the same amount as a weekend trip to Whistler.

This month, ICBC and police officers are reminding drivers to "take a break" from their phones while on the roads.

A distracted driving ticket costs $368 plus four penalty points ($252) resulting a fine of $620. If a driver is caught a second time for distracted driving within the year, the price increases to more than $2,500.

According to ICBC, the price of a distracted driving ticket can pay for a weekend in Whistler, however, an increase in penalties aren't deterring drivers from putting their phones away.

On average, 1,335 drivers received multiple tickets each year between 2016 and 2018.

"Distracted driving continues to be a serious issue in our province—it's the number one cause of crashes. Police officers see distracted drivers on the roads in every community. We are stepping up efforts making sure people leave their phones alone while driving," said Chief Const. Neil Dubord, chair of the BC Association of Chiefs of Police Traffic Safety Committee.

Community volunteers will also be setting up Cell Watch locations to remind drivers to leave their phone alone when driving.

Drivers are advised to do their part by avoiding distractions while driving and encourage others to do the same in ways like turning your phone on "Do Not Disturb" mode while driving.

