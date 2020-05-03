Doctors anxious over PPE shortages as Ottawa tries to shore up domestic supply 

ABOUT 90 PER CENT of doctors surveyed by the Canadian Medical Association indicated greater availability of PPE would help reduce their anxiety around the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an April 28 poll from the physician advocacy group.

The poll also revealed significant fears over access to COVID-19 testing, with 84 per cent of respondents reporting more testing would help ease their concerns.

"The anxiety experienced by health care providers is compounded by a lack of information and assurance that everything possible is being done to protect them and understand the spread of the virus among Canadians," CMA president Sandy Buchman said in a statement.

"We know that governments are working hard to improve the availability of personal protective equipment, but physicians continue to be gravely concerned about their ability to provide care safely."

About one-third of respondents in community practices reported having two days or less of PPE such as eye/face shields (36 per cent), N95 masks (35 per cent), gowns (32 per cent) or goggles/glasses (31 per cent).

Days after the poll's release, the federal government announced the launch of a COVID-19 Supply Council.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand said Sunday the council features members such as the Red Cross and Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

Its mandate is focused on sourcing reliable access to items such as face masks and ventilators.

"We have managed to work with the provinces on sourcing necessary products from around the world so that we've been able to meet demand across the country. But at the same time we recognized that it was important to develop our own domestic capacity for PPE," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his daily media briefing outside his home in Ottawa.

"As the economy starts to open in different places and different ways, it is going to be important to have even more personal protective equipment for people working in the private sector in various industries. And that's why we need to do everything we can ensure that we're getting the right procurement."

The CMA poll was conducted April 20 to 21 and featured responses from about 2,500 physicians.

