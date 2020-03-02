March 02, 2020 News » Regional

Dog dragged to death in North Okanagan 

Armstrong, B.C. veterinarian urging pet owners to secure animals

By
click to enlarge PHOTO: BC SPCA - Dr. Britt Mills, of Mills Veterinary Services, is urging people to secure their dogs and not let them ride in the back of trucks.
  • Photo: BC SPCA
  • Dr. Britt Mills, of Mills Veterinary Services, is urging people to secure their dogs and not let them ride in the back of trucks.

A North Okanagan veterinarian is sounding the alarm after a horrific incident in Armstrong.

Dr. Britt Mills, of Mills Veterinary Services, is urging people to secure their dogs and not let them ride in the back of trucks.

"My 17-year-old son witnessed a dog dragged to its death yesterday because it was loosely tied in the back of a pickup truck and jumped out," Mills posted. "My son, whose vehicle was following this driver, tried to get his attention by honking, but it was a second driver who stopped in front of the pickup who was finally able to stop it. It wasn't a long distance, but there wasn't much recognizable of a beautiful dog. The driver was devastated and everyone at the scene was traumatized."

Mills told Castanet she made the post in the hope that someone will think twice before putting their dog in the back of a truck, stressing she did not want to shame the dog's owner, who feels terrible about the incident.

"If that dog's life is to mean anything, it's to hopefully never have it happen to another dog again," said Mills.

Mills said several times a week she will see a dog in the back of a truck.

She said she has approached people in the past whose dog is either not tied properly or not tied at all, and she is often met with hostility and a barrage of profanity from the owner.

She's not doing it to be intrusive into someone's affairs, but for the safety of an animal that has no say in the situation.

"If a dog has to be in the back of a truck, the correct way of securing him is two short ties coming from either side of the box. This requires getting in the box with the dog as you secure him," she said, adding the best way to transport the dog is to bring it into the cab.

"If you are a dog owner who puts your dog in the back of a truck without securing it properly, just stop. It is not worth it, and your dog is not immune to the forces of physics."

Mills urges anyone who sees an unsecured dog in the back of a truck to call police or the SPCA

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

More.

Sports

February 28, 2020

Bears hosting Final 4

Bears hosting Final 4

Local squad in action Saturday through Tuesday More.

Opinion

March 1, 2020

How to get more people &#10;onto transit

How to get more people onto transit

More.

A&E

February 29, 2020

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Arts news: learn to make a skirt; submit cover art for Arts Scene More.

Food & Drink

March 1, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Continues through March 18

UPCYCLE SEWING - FIXING, MENDING, REPAIRING!!!!

UPCYCLE SEWING - FIXING, MENDING, REPAIRING!!!!

@ Muse Lab
Ripped jeans, broken zippers, over-worn clothes, open seams, hemming... Learn from your local seamstress and... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation