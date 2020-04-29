Driver damages Pemberton Community Centre gate 

Photo submitted

A brown GMC Terrain similar to the one police say damaged a gate at the Pemberton Community Centre last week.

Pemberton RCMP is on the lookout for the driver of a GMC Terrain that reportedly damaged a gate to the underground parking lot of the Pemberton Community Centre last week.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, police received a report that the driver of the vehicle had collided with a parking lot security gate and fled the scene. Investigators soon learned that the collision occurred sometime between 2:30 and 6 p.m., causing “several thousand dollars” worth of damage, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident or remembers seeing the vehicle or its occupants should contact the Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-6634, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Canoe dislodges from car roof, striking vehicle

A driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a canoe that dislodged from a car roof struck their vehicle last week, police said.

At about 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, Pemberton RCMP responded to a report of the canoe slipping from its strap before hitting a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction in the 1600 block of Portage Road.

The damaged vehicle was towed from the scene.

“RCMP want to remind the public again that transporting cargo on a public roadway requires you comply with all Motor Vehicle Act and Motor Vehicle Regulations,” police said in the release. “Drivers of vehicles can be held responsible should damage or injury result due to something not being properly secured.”

click to enlarge Photo submitted

Two GT Aggressor bikes reported stolen from a Northlands Boulevard storage area last week.

Two bikes stolen from underground storage

Whistler police are asking for information after the reported theft of two bikes that were locked in an underground storage area last week. At about 4 p.m. on Friday, April 24, Whistler RCMP was notified of the theft of two GT Aggressor bikes from the 4300 block of Northlands Boulevard. Police said their locks had been cut.

Both bikes, a medium and XL model, were former Can-Ski rentals and should still have Can-Ski stickers on them, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts or remembers seeing the bikes should contact the detachment at 604-932-3044, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Vancouver man busted for impaired driving after travelling wrong way on road

A Vancouver man had his car impounded and licence suspended this week after he was caught driving impaired by Pemberton police, according to a release.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 27, Pemberton RCMP noticed a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Portage Road. The 27-year-old driver was also seen entering the northbound lane of Highway 99 using the southbound exit ramp, narrowly avoiding another vehicle exiting the highway, police said.

The man’s licensed was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for a month.