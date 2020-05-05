May 05, 2020 News » Police Briefs

Driver injured after losing control of motorcycle near Cayoosh Creek 

Police Briefs: Abbotsford man caught driving while prohibited

By
A driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries last week after losing control of her motorcycle north of Joffre Lakes, police said in a release.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, Pemberton RCMP responded to the incident near Cayoosh Creek. Along with RCMP, St’atl’imx Tribal Police, Pemberton Fire Rescue and BC Emergency Health Services were also dispatched to the scene.

Investigators learned that the driver, a 53-year-old Fort St. John woman, had lost control of the bike in flash rain while travelling north on the Cayoosh Creek No. 3 wood bridge.

Prohibited driver arrested after driving erratically on Highway 99

An Abbotsford man was caught driving without a valid driver’s licence on Highway 99 last week, police said in a release.

At about 12:30 a.m. last Thursday, April 30, Whistler RCMP noticed the man driving “in an erratic fashion” while travelling south on Highway 99, near Village Gate Boulevard, police said.

Mounties stopped the vehicle and determined the 30-year-old man was not only driving without a valid license, but had been prohibited from driving in B.C.

The man was arrested and subsequently released with a promise to appear in provincial court, police said. His vehicle was also impounded for seven days.

