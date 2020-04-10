Expect an increased RCMP presence in the Sea to Sky this Easter weekend 

The Sea to Sky RCMP will ramp up its presence this weekend in anticipation of the increased traffic to the corridor over the Easter holiday.

“The Sea to Sky RCMP has been working with our partner agencies to create a collaborative approach to address unlawful activity while providing education on the physical distancing guidance from our Public Health Officer,” stated an April 9 release.

“Our seasonal and backcountry policing plans focus on lawful enjoyment and safety as our Sea to Sky RCMP team works with our partners throughout the weekend.”

As was the case in past years, police will focus on impaired driving, liquor infractions and other provincial statutes over the holiday weekend. This will include an added police presence in the backcountry, Crown land, waterways, closed provincial parks and on-mountain at Whistler Blackcomb, which remains off-limits to the public.

Drive and vehicle checks are planned for the Sea to Sky Highway, along with check stops in other high-volume areas, police said.

The police agency will also assist partners in enforcing park closures, fire regulations, education and “other compliance and enforcement activities.”

Technically, RCMP officers in B.C., as well as other compliance officers, such as bylaw, do not have the authority to ticket and detain those not following public health orders—but they can assist with enforcing those orders. In an email, a spokesperson for the RMOW explained that local bylaw officers can issue a $500 fine to anyone failing to heed a bylaw directive.

“They cannot enforce a public health order ie. ticket a group of 50. But if Bylaw asks the group to disperse, and some people refuse to do so, the fine would be for obstructing a Bylaw officer,” she wrote.

“All agencies are coming together this weekend to have a larger presence at recreational and camping hubs to demonstrate the seriousness of the message—to please stay close to home,” said Mayor Karen Elliott in the release. “With a sunny long weekend ahead of us, I know this doesn’t feel natural, but the statistics across the globe speak for themselves. We must stay the course and do the right thing for the health of our community and other British Columbians. We’re in this together and respecting our ask to stay close to home this weekend means we get back to the activities we love much sooner.”

If you spot anything you wish to report to police this weekend, Whistler RCMP can be reached at 604-932-3044, and Pemberton RCMP at 604-894-3449.

Damage to highway sign leads to theft, drug charges

A Vancouver man and woman are facing charges after damage to a highway sign led police to stolen property and a quantity of suspected crystal meth, according to a release.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, Whistler RCMP was called to the entrance of Function Junction, where a highway sign had been knocked over and damaged the night before.

Police were able to link the reported mischief to a black, 1990 bus that appeared to have been converted into a camper. Later that same day, police received a second phone call of a possible match to the bus in the Pemberton area. Officers attended and spoke to the vehicle’s occupants, a 36-year-old Vancouver woman and a 40-year-old Vancouver man, who were taken into custody for possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance police believe to be meth.

“It is believed the suspects were planning on remaining in the local area for several weeks if not months had they not been located by police,” the release stated.

The woman was released pending approval of the charges, while the male suspect was held in custody due to an outstanding warrant before being released pending charge approval.

Whistler police seize motorhome obtained by fraud

Also on April 4, Whistler RCMP seized a motorhome that turned out to be “obtained by fraudulent means” and filled with what appeared to be stolen identification, police said.

At approximately 8:40 p.m., police stopped the white 2018 rental motorhome I the area of Highway 99 and Lake Placid Road after it was seen being driven erratically. The six people inside the vehicle were “unclear as to how they came into possession of the motorhome,” police said. Further investigation determined the motorhome had been obtained fraudulently, and all of its occupants were detained. Police also uncovered several pieces of identification that appeared to be stolen.

The motorhome was seized pending its return to its rightful owner and a subsequent police search for additional stolen property.

Police said all six suspects have been released pending the approval of charges.

Investigators believe the stolen motorhome and bus recovered on the same day are linked, and request anyone with information regarding these two vehicles or their occupants to contact the detachment at 604-932-3044, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.