‘Extremely intoxicated’ Aussie man arrested after reportedly stealing snowboard and assaulting woman 

An Australian man is facing multiple possible charges after he allegedly stole a snowboard and assaulted a woman this week, police said.

A man who said his snowboard was stolen after he left it on the ground momentarily flagged police down in the Upper Village at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23.

The suspect fled the scene, police said, but not before leaving behind his jacket and wallet, which was recovered by officers in a nearby snowbank. Just before 6 p.m., police were called after the same man allegedly assaulted a woman in a business in the 4800 block of Spearhead Drive. Staff were able to lock the man in a bathroom until police arrived to arrest him.

Police said the 27-year-old was “extremely intoxicated and appeared to be under the influence of other substances” at the time. He was taken into custody at the detachment, where police said he continued to be uncooperative and caused damage to the building.

Mounties continue to investigate and are asking anyone who observed the suspect on Feb. 23 to contact the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044, or Sea to Sky Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.