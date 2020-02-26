February 26, 2020 News » Regional

Fake Viagra dealers avoid stiff fines 

By
click to enlarge A North Vancovuer couple have been sentenced for importing off-brand Viagra and Cialis and reselling it online. photo supplied, Tim Reckmann flickr.com/photos/foto_db/
  • A North Vancovuer couple have been sentenced for importing off-brand Viagra and Cialis and reselling it online. photo supplied, Tim Reckmann flickr.com/photos/foto_db/

Two North Vancouver residents have avoided hard time but will face fines after pleading guilty to importing and selling off-brand erectile dysfunction drugs.

Mohamad Fejvai Nejad, 31, and Marissa Tettamanti, 23, pleaded guilty to selling prescription drugs without a prescription and dealing with a drug in a manner that deceives between the spring of 2017 and the summer of 2018 when they were arrested.

According to an agreed statement of facts by the Crown and defence lawyers submitted in North Vancouver provincial court Friday, the two imported generic drugs with the same medicinal ingredients as Viagra and Cialis from Tehran and then sold them to local buyers online for upwards of $30 per pill.

Health Canada staff noticed the ads on Craigslist and hired private investigators to make undercover purchases. At times, Fejvai Nejad also offered medical advice to his clients, warning them to start with low doses.

Fejvai Nejad and Tettamanti advertised the pills as "always real, guaranteed" and even warned that "cheap knock-offs" could result in health risks.

But, without proper medical oversight, Fejvai Nejad and Tettamanti were supplying plenty of risk on their own, Judge Patricia Bond concluded, noting the drugs "would have significant effects on individuals including the possibility of heart attack and death," she said.

The victims who bought the drugs were typically older men, dressed in suits, Crown lawyer Michelle Ball said. The very health issues that caused the men to have erectile dysfunction may put them, without proper supervision by a physician, at higher risk of side effects. Health Canada also had to divert its resources from regulation and administration, to investigate Fejvai Nejad and Tettamanti, Ball added.

The pair were also originally charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking because they also had supplied a product called THC Climax, but those charges were stayed by the Crown.

Through their lawyers, both of the accused expressed remorse for their actions.

For his role, Fejvai Nejad was fined $6,000 per charge for a total of $12,000. Tettamanti was fined $3,000 for each count, totalling $6,000.

Those fines are at the low end of what would be available for the courts to apply, Ball said, but she agreed to a softer sentence on the basis that neither Fejvai Nejad nor Tettamanti would likely be able to pay much more. Fejvai Nejad filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and both are now reliant on their parents for income while they try to turn their lives around.

Fejvai Nejad's lawyer told the court his client only turned to selling the drugs after an autoimmune disease made it impossible for him to maintain his career working in sales and human resources.

They were also sentenced to two years of probation.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Brent Richter/ North Shore News

Features & Images

February 21, 2020

Olympic offshoots

Olympic offshoots

Looking back at how the 2010 Winter Olympics left its mark on Whistler, Canada and beyond More.

Sports

February 26, 2020

Whistler synchro teams medal in debut

Whistler synchro teams medal in debut

Whistler Skating Club enjoying banner year, but worried about ice time More.

Opinion

February 20, 2020

Our Games, our legacies

Our Games, our legacies

More.

A&E

February 22, 2020

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

White Rock-based pianists mesh classical and rock repertoire for Bohemian Rhapsody with Two Pianos on Feb. 29 More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Thursdays, 8 p.m.

Throwback Thursdays

Throwback Thursdays

@ Tommys Whistler
Come lounge out, dance and listen to all the throwback hits one could need. For... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 22, 2020

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

Bergmann Piano Duo play the hits

White Rock-based pianists mesh classical and rock repertoire for Bohemian Rhapsody with Two Pianos on Feb. 29 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 22, 2020

What's in a name?

What's in a name?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation