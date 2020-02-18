February 18, 2020 News » Regional

Family plans Squamish candlelight vigil for Daniel Reoch 

Officers still actively searching: Squamish RCMP

By
click to enlarge FAMILY PHOTO - Daniel Reoch
  • FAMILY PHOTO
  • Daniel Reoch

Squamish's Daniel Reoch was last seen in late November on the back porch of his aunt's place on Squamish Valley Road.

He walked away down the trail that leads to Lewis Drive and hasn't been seen since, his family says.

Relatives are planning a candlelight vigil for Reoch on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at the O'Siyam Pavilion.

The community is invited.

"The family wants to bring awareness to the community and enlighten the land with prayers of safety and guidance for Daniel to come home," reads a press release about the event.

Squamish RCMP say officers continue to search daily for Reoch. Members from the Sea to Sky RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), Squamish SAR, and the Integrated First Nations Unit were on the waters of Howe Sound, shoreline of Squamish Estuary, and Cheakmus River on Feb. 11.

"We will continue to do varying tasks as per a Missing Persons investigational file and work with Squamish Search and Rescue on land and water searches," Squamish RCMP Sgt. spokesperson Sascha Banks told The Chief.

For the vigil, the family is looking for volunteers and donations, including green ribbon and safety pins to create vigil ribbons.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

February 14, 2020

Game On

Game On

Put away your cellphone—board games have exploded over the past decade More.

Sports

February 18, 2020

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Slopestyler Skye Clarke shakes off recent disappointments in strong performance in Aspen More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 15, 2020

Tim Nutt comes to Whistler for the comedy&mdash;and skiing

Tim Nutt comes to Whistler for the comedy—and skiing

Kelowna-based comedian performs at the Maury Young Arts Centre on Feb. 20 More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Thursdays, 1-5 p.m.

Duplicate Bridge Club

Duplicate Bridge Club

@ Whistler Racquet Club
The club meets every week and visitors are welcome. For a partner, please call Gill... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation