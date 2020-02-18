Family plans Squamish candlelight vigil for Daniel Reoch 

Squamish's Daniel Reoch was last seen in late November on the back porch of his aunt's place on Squamish Valley Road.

He walked away down the trail that leads to Lewis Drive and hasn't been seen since, his family says.

Relatives are planning a candlelight vigil for Reoch on Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. at the O'Siyam Pavilion.

The community is invited.

"The family wants to bring awareness to the community and enlighten the land with prayers of safety and guidance for Daniel to come home," reads a press release about the event.

Squamish RCMP say officers continue to search daily for Reoch. Members from the Sea to Sky RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), Squamish SAR, and the Integrated First Nations Unit were on the waters of Howe Sound, shoreline of Squamish Estuary, and Cheakmus River on Feb. 11.

"We will continue to do varying tasks as per a Missing Persons investigational file and work with Squamish Search and Rescue on land and water searches," Squamish RCMP Sgt. spokesperson Sascha Banks told The Chief.

For the vigil, the family is looking for volunteers and donations, including green ribbon and safety pins to create vigil ribbons.

This article originally appeared here.