Favourable conditions Saturday to battle Squamish wildfire: BC Wildfire Service 

While the fire in the Squamish Valley is still out of control, it appears Mother Nature is set to lend a hand.

Weather conditions will remain similar to what they have been the past two days, according to Marg Drysdale, Coastal Fire Centre fire information officer for the BC Wildfire Service.

"That's very favourable for crews," she said, Saturday morning.

As well, rain could roll into the area as early as Tuesday, which would further aid the crews.

"The crews have a couple of days to work on the areas that they have to prior to the showers coming in, and they've got favourable weather right now, so that's excellent for our people," she said.

In terms of Saturday conditions, Drysdale expects there to be an inversion until around 11 a.m.

"It should hold smoke down in the valley below 1,700 metres," she said. "Then by late morning, it should lift and then people might smell or see a little bit of smoke, but it is just because of the inversion."

The size of the fire remains steady at 203 hectares, and is being categorized primarily as Rank 1 with little open flame. As well, most of the visible smoke has been along the slope, Drysdale said, which is where the majority of crews are currently working.

Drysdale said the number of firefighters decreased from 46 on Friday to 36 on Saturday.

"That's just because we had different people doing different activities today," she said.

As well, there are two helicopters, three pieces of heavy equipment, and four danger-tree fallers, after calling in an additional two fallers to help BC Hydro crews.

"There are 40 BC Hydro personnel onsite trying to get power back to the impacted homes," Drysdale said. "They're working hard to do that and our danger-tree fallers are helping them with taking down trees along the road where necessary."

Meanwhile, the District's structural protection unit did a "complete final triage" of the area yesterday and its work is now done, though it can be recalled if necessary.

The District loaned out the portable kit to help aid BC Wildfire crews battle the place.

Drysdale noted that the unit's work comprised of using sprinkler kits to protect structures that are in the way of a fire.