May 07, 2020 News » Regional

Feds reach $4b deal with provinces for wage top-up for essential workers 

It will be up to provinces to determine who qualifies

By
Prime Minsiter Juston Trudeau. Photo courtesy of the federal government.
  Prime Minsiter Juston Trudeau. Photo courtesy of the federal government.

Some essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are set to get a bump in pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 7) the federal government has reached an agreement with all the provinces and territories for a wage top-up for essential workers.

He said it will be up to the provinces to determine who will qualify for the pay increase.

B.C. previously estimated it will cost the province $10 million a month to cover its plans for a top-up for long-term care workers, who are no longer allowed to work at multiple facilities.

Ottawa said the new top-up plan will cost $4 billion, with 75% of that coming from the federal government.

The remainder will be covered by the provinces, which will be responsible for deploying the top-up to workers.

To read the original story go here.

