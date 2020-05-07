Feds reach $4b deal with provinces for wage top-up for essential workers 

Some essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are set to get a bump in pay.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 7) the federal government has reached an agreement with all the provinces and territories for a wage top-up for essential workers.

He said it will be up to the provinces to determine who will qualify for the pay increase.

B.C. previously estimated it will cost the province $10 million a month to cover its plans for a top-up for long-term care workers, who are no longer allowed to work at multiple facilities.

Ottawa said the new top-up plan will cost $4 billion, with 75% of that coming from the federal government.

The remainder will be covered by the provinces, which will be responsible for deploying the top-up to workers.

