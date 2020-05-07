Feds reach $4b deal with provinces for wage top-up for essential workers 

Some essential workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are set to get a bump in pay.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday (May 7) the federal government has reached an agreement with all the provinces and territories for a wage top-up for essential workers.
He said it will be up to the provinces to determine who will qualify for the pay increase.
B.C. previously estimated it will cost the province $10 million a month to cover its plans for a top-up for long-term care workers, who are no longer allowed to work at multiple facilities.
Ottawa said the new top-up plan will cost $4 billion, with 75% of that coming from the federal government.
The remainder will be covered by the provinces, which will be responsible for deploying the top-up to workers.
To read the original story go here.
May 7, 2020, 8:45 AM
It will be up to provinces to determine who qualifies More...
May 7, 2020, 8:30 AM
Weather and patios likely to play large role in success of eateries this summer More...
May 7, 2020, 7:00 AM
$12.7M cut from project spending; alternative tax collection bylaw adopted More...
Interactive Map
Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.