Feed the Need campaign aims to raise $100K for Whistler Community Services Society 

With a tenfold increase in demand since the COVID-19 pandemic at the local food bank it operates, the Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS) is looking to "Feed the Need" through a new fundraising campaign before it sets its sights on other community programs.

The social-service provider is hoping to raise $100,000 by May 2, money that will go directly towards the purchase of goods for the Whistler Food Bank, which relocated from its usual Nesters Road facility to the conference centre this month to better manage the rise in demand.

WCSS interim executive director Lori Pyne said, at its peak, the food bank was handing out 500 emergency food bags a week, roughly 10 times greater than pre-COVID levels. Each emergency food bag costs around $25 to put together.

"The busiest period was the first two weeks when there wasn't any government funding available yet," Pyne added. "I'd like to think that people are using other resources as well as the government subsidies now."

The pandemic has put significant financial strain on WCSS, which, in addition to an explosion in demand, has also had to contend with the temporary closure of its main funding sources: the Re-Use-It and Re-Build-It centres.

If the funding target is met, the $100,000 will go towards the immediate needs of the community before WCSS will look to the 20 other community programs it offers.

"For the longevity of our organization, we want to be able to provide mental health and emotional advocacy in the next months following the recovery. It's really important for us to get through Feed the Need, then we can start with our mental health [programs]," explained Pyne, who said WCSS is now looking at reintroducing its parent, teen and toddler support groups.

"Aside from COVID, the fallout from this and the effect it's going to have on people in the next year will prove to be even more important."

Seven village businesses—Whistler Hardware, Moguls Coffee House, evo Group, The Grocery Store, Armchair Books , Coast Mountain Photography and Foto Source—banded together to kick off the campaign with a $3,500 donation, which has been matched by the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation.

"The residents of Whistler are strong supporters of small and local businesses in the village and we wanted to take the opportunity to give back," said Whistler Hardware owner Shane Holland, who organized the initiative. Originally, the businesses were planning to donate funds towards the purchase of 1,000 N95 masks for the Whistler Health Care Centre, but decided to redirect the money after learning the masks weren't needed locally.

Ultimately, WCSS hopes to raise a million dollars to make up for lost revenue and added expenses brought on by COVID-19.

Donate at mywcss.org.

Whistler musicians pitch in for Stay at Home Gala

Feed the Need isn't the only local fundraiser giving back to those on the frontlines of the pandemic this week.

On May 2, the Whistler Community Foundation (WCF) will join community foundations across the country for the live broadcast of the Stay at Home Gala, an evening of live music and inspirational talks, with all local proceeds staying in Whistler and Pemberton.

The festivities will be divided into local and national segments, with the Canada-wide gala, featuring keynote speaker and Canadian hockey icon Hayley Wickenheiser, running from 5 to 6 p.m., and the Whistler portion, featuring half a dozen local musicians, from 6 to 7 p.m.

With performances by Whistler artists Monty Biggins, Susan Holden, Ev Kinsella, Rachel Lewis, Rebel Appliance and JennaMae Togado, the artists will also be taking song requests during the local pre-show at 4:30 p.m.

"All the music is going to be really upbeat and happy and getting a good vibe going," said event coordinator Joelle Tiessen. "A hundred per cent of the money that gets raised through the Whistler site stays in Whistler and Pemberton, for the food banks, for WCSS, for the Howe Sound Women's Centre—all the places that are really getting hit hard by people needing help right now."

The WCF is hoping to raise at least $50,000 for its Emergency Fund, which is set up to quickly respond to the needs of the community as they arise.

"That's really where we're directing our fundraising efforts to now because that fund is really able to help those frontline organizations that are dealing with the most vulnerable community members, the food and the shelter, the most basic of human needs," explained Claire Mozes, executive director for the WCF. "We are in close contact with all these organizations ... and we can find out what the most pressing need is."

The Whistler Blackcomb Foundation has also committed to matching up to $15,000 in funds raised.

At press time, more than $10,000 had already been raised locally.

Tickets are $50 (or $25 for financially restricted individuals), or $100 for a household. Donations and sponsorships can also be made at trellis.org/stay-at-home-gala-whistler.

More info on the Canada-wide gala and other regional events can be found at stayathomegala.com.