Feed the Need campaign launches 

Communities in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) are joining forces to support local food banks.

The SLRD announced on Saturday that its municipal leaders in Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton and Lillooet have banded together to launch the Feed the Need program in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Board chair Tony Rainbow said though funds from the federal and provincial governments are coming, more needed to be done to help people immediately.

"As people find their lives upended in myriad ways, the demands on our social services are extraordinary," Rainbow said in a news release. "We are in a period of many unknowns. Not only is this a health crisis, but also an economic one and many people are suddenly out of work or on reduced hours, and many businesses are having to close or greatly reduce their operations.

"Food banks in our communities are already an essential lifeline for residents who need this service, but now, the need is rising sharply. People all around us who were doing just fine, and those who were just getting by, are suddenly needing support to put food on the table."

Donors can head to www.sscs.ca/feed-the-need to give, and can direct their dollars to the Squamish Food Bank, Whistler Food Bank, Pemberton Food Bank, Lillooet Food Bank or the general SLRD Regional Food Bank fund.

When a donor chooses the regional option, the donation will go into a fund. A committee made up of SLRD representatives will determine how funds are dispersed based on the greatest need calculated by current and projected demand.

Sea to Sky Community Services will issue tax receipts upon confirmation of payment.

In Squamish, the food bank has shifted from offering twice-monthly pick-ups to delivering pre-made hampers five days a week.

"For those in a position to donate, the local food banks need our support more than ever as the financial stress of COVID-19 is felt across our communities. I cannot overstate the need as many people are now reaching out for help to cover their urgent basic needs. The incredible work of the food banks and their many volunteers are making a difference in the lives of many. I ask you to please donate if you can to ensure that no resident in Sea-to-Sky goes hungry," said Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott in the release.

For more on the Squamish Food Bank, visit squamishfood.ca.