May 16, 2020 News » Regional

Ferry service between Horseshoe Bay, Departure Bay to resume June 3 

Expect four round trips per day instead of the usual eight

By
click to enlarge A B.C. Ferries vessel is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
  • A B.C. Ferries vessel is seen arriving at Horseshoe Bay near West Vancouver on March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Ferries is planning to resume service between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay starting on June 3.

There will be four round trips per day instead of the usual eight.

The route was suspended in early April as ferry traffic dropped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was chosen in part because it carries the least amount of cargo between Vancouver Island and the mainland.

“We’re actively working on plans to resume service gradually to meet demand, with a focus on health and safety for customers and employers,” said B.C. Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena said that Transport Canada regulations limiting ferry passenger capacity to 50 per cent remain in effect.

“Since the premier announced the gradual reopening of our economy, we have seen increased interest in travel, which is why this service is resuming,” Trevena said.

“We need to match the increased confidence of British Columbians using our transportation network with the appropriate level of service.”

The government is still urging people to avoid non-essential travel to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

