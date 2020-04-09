April 15, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Fire burning out of control on Squamish Valley Road 

Police are asking those near the fire to evacuate the area

click to enlarge Smoke from the Squamish Valley fire can be seen from Blueberry in Whistler on Wednesday evening. Photo by Ian Synott
A slash fire is currently burning out of control in Squamish.

Squamish RCMP and an Integrated Police Dog Services member were notified of the fire at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release. "Squamish RCMP attended to the area along with notification to Coast Fire, Forestry, and other partners," it explained.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF SEA TO SKY RCMP
Police said the fire has jumped from the south side of Squamish Valley Road at Magee Road to the north side, making the road impassable for the time being. "The fire is quick moving and the conditions are dry. Police are in the area conducting tactical evacuations and blocking roads," RCMP said in the release. Police are asking those near the fire to evacuate the area around it, if possible.

At around 6:30 p.m., RCMP said the fire appeared to be moving towards Paradise Valley, and warned residents to be ready to evacuate.

This is an ongoing situation. Pique will continue to offer updates as they become available. If you require further information please contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or 911.

