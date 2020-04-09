Fire burning out of control on Squamish Valley Road 

click to enlarge Smoke from the Squamish Valley fire can be seen from Blueberry in Whistler on Wednesday evening. Photo by Ian Synott

A slash fire is currently burning out of control in Squamish.

Squamish RCMP and an Integrated Police Dog Services member were notified of the fire at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release. "Squamish RCMP attended to the area along with notification to Coast Fire, Forestry, and other partners," it explained.

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT COURTESY OF SEA TO SKY RCMP

Police said the fire has jumped from the south side of Squamish Valley Road at Magee Road to the north side, making the road impassable for the time being. "The fire is quick moving and the conditions are dry. Police are in the area conducting tactical evacuations and blocking roads," RCMP said in the release. Police are asking those near the fire to evacuate the area around it, if possible.

At around 6:30 p.m., RCMP said the fire appeared to be moving towards Paradise Valley, and warned residents to be ready to evacuate.

Update on SVF: Smoke and fire seen at the top going over the hill in the direction towards Paradise Valley area. Those in the area please be ready for evacuation. #Squamish #SquamishValley @squamishchief @MountainFMradio — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) April 16, 2020

Update SVF: Paradise Valley Road please be on standby evacuation. Pack anything you need and be prepared to leave, members enroute to area. #Squamish #SquamishValley @MountainFMradio @squamishchief — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) April 16, 2020

Update on Squamish Valley Road Fire: Evacuations back to Cloudburst Road to the East are happening. Residents in the area are working with members of fire service on the fire, air support enroute. Please do not head up Squamish Valley Road. @MountainFMradio @squamishchief — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) April 15, 2020

Update: Squamish Valley Fire is moving East towards Cloudburst Crescent. This fire is not controlled and moving rapidly, if you are in these areas please evacuate. Fire teams are on the West side of the fire. @MountainFMradio @squamishchief #squamish #Squamishvalley pic.twitter.com/INZRj7Uaoz — Squamish RCMP (@SquamishRCMP) April 16, 2020

This is an ongoing situation. Pique will continue to offer updates as they become available. If you require further information please contact the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100 or 911.