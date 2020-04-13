April 13, 2020 News » Regional

Fire burns unoccupied Brackendale trailer and shed Sunday 

No injuries, say Squamish Fire Rescue

By
Squamish Fire Rescue firefighters spent their Easter afternoon stamping out a blaze that engulfed a trailer home in Brackendale.

The fire was on a residential lot in the 42000-block of Government Road near Axen, just by the Brackendale Art Gallery.

Fire swallowed up an unoccupied trailer and shed.

There were no injuries.

A fire truck, aerial team and auxiliary truck were used to knock the fire down, the District of Squamish staff told The Chief.

