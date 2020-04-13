Fire burns unoccupied Brackendale trailer and shed Sunday 

Squamish Fire Rescue firefighters spent their Easter afternoon stamping out a blaze that engulfed a trailer home in Brackendale.
The fire was on a residential lot in the 42000-block of Government Road near Axen, just by the Brackendale Art Gallery.
Fire swallowed up an unoccupied trailer and shed.
There were no injuries.
A fire truck, aerial team and auxiliary truck were used to knock the fire down, the District of Squamish staff told The Chief.
