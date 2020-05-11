May 11, 2020 News » Whistler

First LIT MINDS online session set for May 12 

Tuesday session with counsellor Greg McDonnell to focus on hope and resilience

By
lit_minds_good.jpg

Join registered clinical counsellor Greg McDonnell on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. for a Zoom conversation on what gives us hope and builds resilience in a time of chaos.

It is the first in a series of weekly talks hosted by LUNA, The Whistler Library and The Youth Centre with weekly sponsors such as Nesters and The Whistler Library.

The talks are for youth and young adults in the Whistler and Sea to Sky area, and anyone else who wants to listen in. The LIVE YouTube series called LIT MINDS will feature a different topic each week and can be viewed for 24 hours online.

The Q & A session for anyone taking part is anonymous.

LINK to YouTube talk will be provided on the day here:

https://www.whistlerlibrary.ca/events/hope-and-resilience-time-chaos

LIVE Q & A Session: To ask Greg an anonymous question during the live chat please follow the link to the sli.do account on the day here:

https://www.whistlerlibrary.ca/events/hope-and-resilience-time-chaos

To contact Greg directly:

http://www.mcdonnellcounselling.ca

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Pique Staff

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 10, 2020

Now is the time to support WCSS

Now is the time to support WCSS

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Saturdays, Sundays, 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

@ Audain Art Museum
Docents will provide visitors with an introduction to the Audain Art Museum and its permanent... More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation