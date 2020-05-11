First LIT MINDS online session set for May 12 

Join registered clinical counsellor Greg McDonnell on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. for a Zoom conversation on what gives us hope and builds resilience in a time of chaos.

It is the first in a series of weekly talks hosted by LUNA, The Whistler Library and The Youth Centre with weekly sponsors such as Nesters and The Whistler Library.

The talks are for youth and young adults in the Whistler and Sea to Sky area, and anyone else who wants to listen in. The LIVE YouTube series called LIT MINDS will feature a different topic each week and can be viewed for 24 hours online.

The Q & A session for anyone taking part is anonymous.

LINK to YouTube talk will be provided on the day here:

https://www.whistlerlibrary.ca/events/hope-and-resilience-time-chaos

LIVE Q & A Session: To ask Greg an anonymous question during the live chat please follow the link to the sli.do account on the day here:

To contact Greg directly:

http://www.mcdonnellcounselling.ca