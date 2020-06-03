Foreign cyberthreats to Canada persist: spy agency 

The Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) says it will continue to shine light into the dark corners of economic and technological threats by terrorists, foreign powers or companies associated with them.

“Cyber-espionage, cyber-sabotage, cyber-foreign-influence, and cyberterrorism pose significant threats to Canada’s national security, its interests, as well as its economic stability,” CSIS’ newly released annual report said.

“Canadian interests can be damaged by espionage activities through the loss of sensitive and or proprietary information or leading-edge technologies, and through the unauthorized disclosure of classified and sensitive government information,” the report said. “A number of foreign states continue their attempts to covertly gather political, economic and military information in Canada.”