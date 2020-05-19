Fort Berens hosting fundraiser for Lillooet Food Bank 

Fort Berens Estate Winery is lending a hand to the Lillooet Food Bank.
With the food bank's demand spiking from 130 hampers a month to 120 a week and 40 lunches once a week to 80 twice a week, the organization needs a boost, and you can help.
The winery is holding an online silent auction until 5:15 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at https://www.32auctions.com/Lillooetfoodbank.
Items ranging from wines and steak dinners to helicopter tours and getaways are up for auction.
As well, Fort Berens is hosting a live auction on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC80g99IilO97BKlonewlqQg/live) on May 22 at 5 p.m.
To reach the food bank directly, call 250-256-4400.
May 19, 2020, 2:16 PM
Live and silent auctions tabbed for this week More...
May 19, 2020, 1:00 PM
Canada's emissions have fallen by about 20 per cent. More...
May 19, 2020, 9:55 AM
Interactive Map
Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.