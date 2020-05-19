May 19, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Fort Berens hosting fundraiser for Lillooet Food Bank 

Live and silent auctions tabbed for this week

The Lillooet Food Bank is receiving help in the form of a fundraiser by Fort Berens Estate Winery.
  • The Lillooet Food Bank is receiving help in the form of a fundraiser by Fort Berens Estate Winery.

Fort Berens Estate Winery is lending a hand to the Lillooet Food Bank.

With the food bank's demand spiking from 130 hampers a month to 120 a week and 40 lunches once a week to 80 twice a week, the organization needs a boost, and you can help.

The winery is holding an online silent auction until 5:15 p.m. on Friday, May 22 at https://www.32auctions.com/Lillooetfoodbank.

Items ranging from wines and steak dinners to helicopter tours and getaways are up for auction.

As well, Fort Berens is hosting a live auction on its YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC80g99IilO97BKlonewlqQg/live) on May 22 at 5 p.m.

To reach the food bank directly, call 250-256-4400.

