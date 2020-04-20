Forty-nine new temporary homes on the way to Squamish waterfront 

Some local residents who don't have a permanent residence will soon have a place to call home.

The Government of B.C., District of Squamish and the Squamish Helping Hands Society have partnered to create 49 new temporary homes for people who are homeless, or at risk of being so.

"This partnership with the District of Squamish and Helping Hands Society will make sure people in need have a safe place to call their own during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond," said Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, in a news release Monday.

The repurposed modular units will be placed on District land at Xwu'nekw Park on Loggers Lane along the Mamquam Blind Channel between Victoria Street and Main Street and will be available for folks to move in within the next few weeks.

There will be self-contained bedrooms and shared washrooms.

Residents will be provided with two meals a day, delivered to their rooms, to ensure social distancing. There will be at least two staff on-site fulltime to offer assistance to residents, including access to addiction and mental health services.

The temporary housing is expected to remain in place until the end of October when the under-construction Under One Roof, the Squamish Helping Hands permanent housing development, is slated to open on Third Avenue.

Under One Roof will provide 45 homes, including 15 units of low-barrier dormitory housing, 15 units of transitional housing and 15 affordable units.

Priority for this new temporary housing will be given to people who are living in the Budget Inn, which is set to be redeveloped, and those without secure housing, including those currently staying at the temporary shelter at the Howe Sound Secondary school's gym.

"In the face of this global pandemic, we must ensure that everyone in our community can safely distance themselves from others in order to protect themselves and the broader community, and help stop the spread of COVID-19," said Mayor Karen Elliott, in the release "I am very grateful for the quick action of everyone involved to make this project happen. This project will ensure that there are no barriers for residents to access shelter and space to physically distance during COVID-19."

Maureen Mackell, executive director of Squamish Helping Hands, said the project shows what can be achieved when people work together "so that everyone can be supported and protected, especially in the midst of the current health crisis."

The province is providing approximately $325,000 to lease the modular units from Squamish company LandSea, as well as operating funding of more than $152,000.

BC Housing will work with Helping Hands Society to develop the operating model, the release stated.

The District is providing the land for this project.

The provincial government has also secured a total of 18 rooms across two Squamish hotels that will be reserved for people who do not have a safe place to self-isolate during the pandemic.

This story originally appeared in the The Squamish Chief on April 20.