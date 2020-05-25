May 25, 2020 News » Regional

Four new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday 

New confirmed cases down to just 12 since Saturday, no new community outbreaks

By
click to enlarge B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media on Monday, May 25. | Screenshot
  B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media on Monday, May 25. | Screenshot

There have been four additional deaths in B.C. from COVID-019 since Saturday May 23, but just 12 new confirmed cases, and no new community outbreaks to report.

"Our new numbers continue to track low," provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said Monday.

Hospitalizations are down to just 37 people, with only seven of those patients in intensive care.

One of the recent community outbreaks has been at the Nature's Touch fruit and vegetable processing plant in Abbotsford, which has raised concerns that consumers could catch the virus from Nature's Touch products -- something Henry said was not a concern.

"There has not been any reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19," Henry said, adding the food is safe, even from those facilities that have had outbreaks.

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Monday May 25, with numbers from May 23 (a 48-hour period) in brackets:

New cases: 12 (10)

Total: 2,530 (2,517)

Recovered: 2,102 (2,057)

Active cases: 267 (303)

Hospitalized: 37 (39)

Intensive care: 7 (8)

Deaths: 161 (157)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 894

Fraser Health: 1,253

Island Health: 127

Interior Health: 194

Northern Health: 62

The Moment /
