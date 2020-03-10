Freeland asks provinces, territories for COVID-19 readiness plans 

The federal government is asking the provinces and territories for their plans to deal with COVID-19 ahead of a meeting on Friday between the premiers and the prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland wrote the provinces and territories asking them to inform the federal government of their state of readiness and any shortages they're facing ahead of the first ministers meeting in Ottawa.

The letter came as Canada reported its first death on Monday from COVID-19.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's provincial health officer, said the man died at the Lynn Valley Care Centre on Sunday night, and his symptoms were detected between Thursday and early Friday.

She said the man was in his 80s with a number of underlying health conditions.

Friday's first ministers meeting will include discussions on the potential impact of the spreading virus on the country's health-care system and its economy.

In her letter, Freeland said the federal government is already leading a bulk procurement of personal protective equipment.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Canadian economy can weather the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus.

The country's finances are healthy enough to help individuals and businesses deal with the fallout, Morneau said, without providing details of any plans or when the federal budget will be released.

He also would not reveal whether he expects the deficit to be bigger than previously projected, given the sharp decline in oil prices and the hit to financial markets on Monday, saying only that Ottawa is in a position to respond to challenges like COVID-19, and the budget is only part of the response.

The government is being urged to ease access to federal sick leave benefits, along with tax credits and other breaks, to help workers who can't afford to stay home when sick, as well as to help small businesses that might not have the cash flow to manage the effects of the outbreak.

Canada has at least 78 cases of the respiratory illness: 32 in British Columbia, 35 in Ontario, seven in Alberta and four in Quebec.

The latest news on the novel coronavirus and the illness dubbed COVID-19 9:21 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the Canadians who were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked Monday in California were returned home "in a very dignified fashion."

Trump made the comments during a meeting Tuesday at the White House with health officials, cruise industry executives and members of Vice-President Mike Pence's coronavirus task force.

He thanked both Canada and the United Kingdom for their help in repatriating foreign nationals, including 228 Canadians who arrived early Tuesday at Canadian Forces Base Trenton to begin a 14-day quarantine.

Trump said the Canadians were taken "in a very dignified fashion back into Canada."

It was not clear what Trump meant by "dignified," although it may have been a response to complaints from some frustrated passengers that after weeks of being isolated in their cabins, many were in close contact with one another as they queued up to be screened.

By midday Tuesday, there were 687 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the U.S., plus 27 deaths.

9:13 a.m.

A Montreal hospital is asking its staff to limit travel to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Sainte-Justine hospital told staff in an internal memo that they should travel only if absolutely necessary.

The hospital also asked staff to stay home from work for two weeks if they've visited certain regions, including China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Iran, India, Egypt, Japan and parts of Italy and France as well as the Seattle area.

8:38 a.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said he is in regular contact with his counterpart in Italy to try to learn from that country's experience with the novel coronavirus.

Italy has gone into total lockdown, as officials restrict travel to 60 million people to limit the spread of the virus.

The country has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of COVID-19, and has reported more than 460 deaths.

8:00 a.m.

Ontario health officials have announced one new case of the novel coronavirus.

The man in his 40s recently travelled to Switzerland and is now at home in self-isolation.

The new case brings Ontario's total number of COVID-19 cases to 36.

7:52 a.m.

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there were 228 Canadians on board a plane that landed at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., carrying passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship.

The ship is now docked in Oakland after idling for several days off the coast of California.

Champagne said a handful of Canadian crew members on the ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and will have to stay on board.

Some Canadian passengers also stayed behind for medical reasons unrelated to the virus, and are being cared for by the California health system.

There were 237 Canadians among the 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess.