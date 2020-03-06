Go on a nomadic bicycle adventure 

Two former Whistlerites are sharing their adventures through a multimedia documentary at Whistler Brewing on Sunday, March 8.

In 2014, Janick Lemieux and Pierre Bouchard set out to bicycle to the nomadic peoples living between the northernmost point of Europe and Africa's Southern tip.

"In April 2016, some 21 months after having left the expedition's departure point and 21,000 kilometres further, our panniers loaded with tens of thousands of photos, tons of anecdotes, hours of videos, and a wealth of data about the nomads on our 'wanted list' and their respective environments, we came back to Canada with the desire to share scenes we witnessed, adventures endured and... catch our breath, regroup!" the pair says in an email.

Back in Charlevoix, Que. they created the multimedia documentary on their journey, called NOMADS²: Nomads by Nomads from Cape to Cape! They've since presented in 20 locations around Quebec and now they're set to show their project in Western Canada.

In Whistler, the event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $16.80. Get them at thepointofsale.com/tickets/obh200308001.

For more information visit nomadesxnomades.com.

Submit your independent book

The Whistler Independent Book Awards are now accepting submissions for 2020.

They are open to any Canadian author who has self-published a physical book in fiction or literary non-fiction. Every entry receives a professional evaluation from the Award Selection Committee.

There are various prizes for those who are shortlisted, named finalists, and winners. The winners will be announced during the Literary Cabaret as part of the Whistler Writers Festival in October.

Submissions are open now until April 30 with the shortlist announced on June 1.

For full details, visit independentbookawards.ca.

Libraries join forces

The Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton libraries have teamed up to offer readers more material to borrow through Interlibrary Connect.

That means library users from any of the three communities can now place holds on items from the other libraries and have them sent to their home library for pick up.

Effective immediately, when you search for an item in one of the library catalogues, it will automatically search in all three Sea to Sky libraries. Along with books, that will include CDs, audiobooks, DVDs and magazines.

The only restrictions will be on new items added in the last three months, online resources, and non-traditional items like board games, kits, and museum passes.

Cardholders will also be able to renew items up to three times—as long as no one else is waiting for them.

For more information on the new initiative visit squamish.bc.libraries.coop/explore/interlibrary-connect.