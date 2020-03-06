March 06, 2020 A&E » Arts

Go on a nomadic bicycle adventure 

Arts news: submissions open for Independent Book Awards; Sea to Sky libraries team up

By
click to enlarge Janick Lemieux and Pierre Bouchard will share a multimedia documentary about their travels at Whistler Brewing on Sunday, March 8. Photo submitted
  • Janick Lemieux and Pierre Bouchard will share a multimedia documentary about their travels at Whistler Brewing on Sunday, March 8. Photo submitted

Two former Whistlerites are sharing their adventures through a multimedia documentary at Whistler Brewing on Sunday, March 8.

In 2014, Janick Lemieux and Pierre Bouchard set out to bicycle to the nomadic peoples living between the northernmost point of Europe and Africa's Southern tip.

"In April 2016, some 21 months after having left the expedition's departure point and 21,000 kilometres further, our panniers loaded with tens of thousands of photos, tons of anecdotes, hours of videos, and a wealth of data about the nomads on our 'wanted list' and their respective environments, we came back to Canada with the desire to share scenes we witnessed, adventures endured and... catch our breath, regroup!" the pair says in an email.

Back in Charlevoix, Que. they created the multimedia documentary on their journey, called NOMADS²: Nomads by Nomads from Cape to Cape! They've since presented in 20 locations around Quebec and now they're set to show their project in Western Canada.

In Whistler, the event is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $16.80. Get them at thepointofsale.com/tickets/obh200308001.

For more information visit nomadesxnomades.com.

Submit your independent book

The Whistler Independent Book Awards are now accepting submissions for 2020.

They are open to any Canadian author who has self-published a physical book in fiction or literary non-fiction. Every entry receives a professional evaluation from the Award Selection Committee.

There are various prizes for those who are shortlisted, named finalists, and winners. The winners will be announced during the Literary Cabaret as part of the Whistler Writers Festival in October.

Submissions are open now until April 30 with the shortlist announced on June 1.

For full details, visit independentbookawards.ca.

Libraries join forces

The Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton libraries have teamed up to offer readers more material to borrow through Interlibrary Connect.

That means library users from any of the three communities can now place holds on items from the other libraries and have them sent to their home library for pick up.

Effective immediately, when you search for an item in one of the library catalogues, it will automatically search in all three Sea to Sky libraries. Along with books, that will include CDs, audiobooks, DVDs and magazines.

The only restrictions will be on new items added in the last three months, online resources, and non-traditional items like board games, kits, and museum passes.

Cardholders will also be able to renew items up to three times—as long as no one else is waiting for them.

For more information on the new initiative visit squamish.bc.libraries.coop/explore/interlibrary-connect.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Arts

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

March 5, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 5, 2020

Whistler Adaptive's Mitchell medals at Special Olympics nationals

Whistler Adaptive's Mitchell medals at Special Olympics nationals

Sports briefs: Astle hits Crankworx podium; Peiffer cracks top 30 More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 6, 2020

Go on a nomadic bicycle adventure

Go on a nomadic bicycle adventure

Arts news: submissions open for Independent Book Awards; Sea to Sky libraries team up More.

Food & Drink

March 1, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Fridays, 6-7:15 a.m. and Mondays, 6-7:15 a.m.

Whistler Tri Club Swim Squad

Whistler Tri Club Swim Squad

@ Meadow Park Sports Centre
Triathlon focused swim squads. Full details at whistlertriclub.com/training-sessions. Free to members for fall (includes entry... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

March 6, 2020

'We clicked musically right away'

'We clicked musically right away'

The Jumaralis Trio plays Whistler on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation