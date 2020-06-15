GoFundMe raises money for Pemberton Cemetery Enhancement Project 

The Pemberton Cemetery Committee is moving forward with plans to enhance the local cemetery, despite new challenges that have arisen due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"April was going to be our big target funding month," said Krista Walden with the committee. "For obvious reasons, that didn't seem appropriate."

But now with the province returning to a new normal, the committee has revamped its summer plans, and launched a new GoFundMe for the project.

"We recognize that, given the current economic situation, it's not the ideal time to be requesting funds from the public. However, if there are people interested in showing support and they're able, we'd appreciate any financial contributions we can get."

The Pemberton Cemetery has a unique history. A group of community volunteers first created it in 1935 as a non-denominational cemetery to serve the community. While most cemeteries are under the jurisdiction of municipalities, volunteers continue to maintain Pemberton's cemetery under the ownership of the Pemberton Royal Canadian Legion.

To that end, when the committee noticed the cemetery was in need of upgrades, it had to turn to fundraising for the project. Initially, they hoped to build a new fence, create onsite parking so visitors don't have to park on Pemberton Meadows Road, create a driveway and install a columbarium—totalling $80,000 of work.

"The goal is to do the driveway, parking, and fencing this August," Walden said. "Then smaller things like a memory board and tool shed—smaller items we're hoping to add to it may be put off until next year."

The columbarium—a structure to house cremated remains—will wait until next year as well.

Several local organizations, companies, and governments have already contributed financially—including the Pemberton and District Initiative Fund, Pemberton Rotary Club, Pemberton Valley Utilities and Service Committee, Squamish-Lillooet Regional District Area C, Walsh Restoration Services, and the Whistler Community Enhancement Fund. The GoFundMe also drew more than $3,600 in its first five days towards its goal of $15,000.

"The public support has been amazing," Walden said. "We've had all our equipment, all of our labour, and many of our materials donated by individuals and businesses around town, so it's been pretty amazing to see."

Sandy Ryan, president at Whistler Welding Services, is the supplier for fencing and will work alongside volunteers to install it.

"Hopefully [the GoFundMe] will stir up some funding," he said. "I think the plan is to have the majority of work done by fall."

While the group expects it might not reach its entire goal for summer 2020 given the unusual circumstances, it plans to forge ahead with as much as it can.

"We would like to accomplish as much as we can this summer, but we're being realistic," Walden said. "We've come to terms with the fact that we may need to do a round two next year."

Meanwhile, if anyone is interested in contributing to the project but aren't able to offer financial support, the committee will be looking for volunteers.

"We'll have a couple of different work bees to install the fence and a few other clean-up jobs," Walden said.

For more information visit pembertoncemetery.ca/.

To contribute to the GoFundMe, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/fsb9h6-pemberton-cemetery-enhancement-project?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1.