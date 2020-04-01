April 01, 2020 News » Regional

Google skips annual joke on April Fools Day 

By
click to enlarge SCREENSHOT - Google marked Dame Jean Macnamara's 121st birthday on April 1.
  • Screenshot
  • Google marked Dame Jean Macnamara's 121st birthday on April 1.

Google announced they are skipping out on April Fools' Day pranks this year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The giant tech, known for its elaborate April Fool's Day jokes, will be stepping back this year from jokes this year "out of respect for all those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic," according to memo obtained by Business Insider.

"Our highest goal right now is to be helpful to people, so let's save the joke the jokes for next April, which will undoubtedly be a whole lot brighter than this one," said Lorraine Twohill, Google's head of marketing, in the email.

April Fools' Day, also known as All Fools' Day, is a popular annual tradition of playing practical jokes on each other on the first of April.

The day has been celebrated by many different cultures for several centuries and although where it originated from is still a mystery, historians believe the tradition dates back to 1582, according to History.com

Early pranks included taping paper fishes on people's back—called poisson d'avril (April fish)—which symbolized an "easily hooked" fish and gullible person.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Valerie Leung / Richmond News

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 31, 2020

Daniells commits to Clippers

Daniells commits to Clippers

Whistler hockey player eager to play in Nanaimo More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Tuesdays, 5:55 p.m.

We Run Whistler: Weekly group run

We Run Whistler: Weekly group run

@ Lululemon
Group run for intermediate runners and above. We offer two distance options,~6 km and ~10... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation