June 12, 2020 Sports » Features

GranFondo to offer free training 

Weekly virtual sessions started on June 8

By
click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF RBC GRANFONDO WHISTLER
  • Photo courtesy of RBC GranFondo Whistler

Though the RBC GranFondo Whistler has been called off for 2020, organizers are helping cyclists remain active.

The event announced that its Fondo Clinics by Trek will be offered free of charge this summer online as the GranFondo waived its $275 fee.

The first of 12 weekly sessions, available in beginner, intermediate or advanced options, was released virtually on June 8. The sessions are designed to help participants progress throughout the summer, guiding achievements ranging from improving one's time on a climb, increasing power or having the stamina to tackle a GranFondo-like distance.

Participants can also register for emails from SportMedBC for additional tips and training advice.

The content will be accessible to everyone regardless of location.

For more information, check out rbcgranfondo.com/whistler/training-clinics/.

