Grouse and Seymour ski hills to close 

Following the lead of Cypress Mountain Resort and Whistler Blackcomb, North Vancouver ski hills Grouse Mountain and Seymour Mountain have announced they are also closing in response to coronavirus concerns.

"Our top priority at Grouse Mountain has always been the health and safety of our guests and employees and for this reason we will be suspending resort operations until further notice. While we had hoped that we could continue to offer our guests a safe, outdoor place of escape, we are taking this action as a precaution," read an announcement from Grouse president Michael Cameron, posted on the ski hill's website Monday afternoon.

Cameron said the ski hill was making the move in order to encourage social distancing.

The move comes just one day after Cypress announced it was shutting on Sunday and two days after Whistler Blackcomb announced a closure from at least March 15 to 22.

"We know that this is disappointing news and we did not take the decision lightly," said Cameron.

Grouse Mountain will suspend all operations at 6 p.m. Monday. After that there will be no tram service up or down the mountain and all facilities will close.

Mt. Seymour also announced it will stop operations and close for the season as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

"We want to play an active role in protecting all members of our society in these unprecedented times," read a message posted by Eddie Wood, president of Mt. Seymour, on the ski hill's website.

The announcements Monday mean there are no downhill ski hills remaining open in the Lower Mainland area, including Whistler.

Those who have pre-purchased tickets are being asked to email the ski hills to arrange refunds.

This article originally appeared here.