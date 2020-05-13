May 13, 2020 News » Regional

Health officer urges residents to take B.C.'s COVID-19 survey 

Responses will help guide province's response to pandemic in months to come

By
click to enlarge PROVINCE OF BC - Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging B.C. residents to let the government know how COVID-19 and the province's response to it have impacted their lives.
  • Province of BC
  • Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging B.C. residents to let the government know how COVID-19 and the province's response to it have impacted their lives.

Has staying home or not seeing friends for the past two months got you down? Were you scared to go to the hospital because of fears of COVID-19? Did closing your business or losing your job make your blood pressure spike?

If so, the province wants to know about it.

This week, B.C. launched an online survey open to all residents until May 31, which aims to gather information on how the pandemic—and B.C.'s response to it—has impacted people's lives.

That includes some of the "unintended consequences" of everything from shuttering businesses and classrooms to cancellation of elective surgeries.

The online survey—which takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete—asks questions about how COVID-19 and the responses to it have affected people's lives, families and futures.

Questions include whether you've experienced COVID-19-related illness, actions you've taken to prevent COVID-19, and the challenges you have faced during this pandemic and about your overall wellbeing.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Health Adrian Dix are urging everyone over 18 to take the survey.

The responses are part of what will guide the province in its pandemic response and its plan to loosen some restrictions and restart the economy in the months to come.

"We realize COVID-19 has touched the life of everyone in British Columbia and has required all of us to make sacrifices for the common good," said Henry. "The information we gather through this survey will guide us as we chart our course through this pandemic, ensuring that we focus on the most effective prevention measures, minimize negative consequences, and support overall wellness."

Those taking the survey have the option of doing so anonymously or providing their BC health number.

Those who wish can also indicate their interest in taking part in future blood serology tests to assess possible immunity to COVID-19 as well as an "early warning" system about possible transmission of the virus.

Overall results of the survey are expected in early summer and will be posted (without identifying information) on the BC Centre for Disease Control website.

To take the survey, find it on the BC Centre for Disease Control website here.

Find the original story here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Jane Seyd / North Shore News

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 10, 2020

Now is the time to support WCSS

Now is the time to support WCSS

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Thursdays, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Band Camp

Band Camp

@ Black's Pub & Restaurant
Band Camp is a local talent development night at Black's Pub. This is where new... More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation