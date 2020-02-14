February 14, 2020 News » Whistler

Heather Paul named new executive director of Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre 

Long-time local starts new position on March 9

Heather Paul has been named the new executive director of the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre.
  • Heather Paul has been named the new executive director of the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre.

Heather Paul has been hired as the new executive director of the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre (SLCC).

After a "nation-wide recruitment process" the SLCC landed on the long-time local, it says in a release. Brady Smith, who held the position for five years, announced he would be leaving last November.

"Joining the SLCC most recently from the Resort Municipality of Whistler [as an economic development analyst], Heather brings a dynamic blend of leadership skills through project management, community engagement, and government relations," the release says. "She has led several large scale complex projects, and executed notable multi-organization cultural events, such as the Chili Thom Experience."

Paul has also served as chair of the Arts Whistler board of directors and was named Whistler's 2017 Citizen of the Year at the Whistler Chamber of Commerce's Excellence Awards.

Set to start the job on March 9, she will work with SLCC's team to deliver its three-year strategic plan, build operational plans, drive business revenue, and support funding opportunities.

