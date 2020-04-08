Here's the Resort Municipality of Whistler's guide to physical distancing 

Normally, the Easter long weekend means family gatherings, sunny Springtime adventures and big crowds in Whistler.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, that won't be the case this year. As most of us search for new ways to spend the holiday weekend, the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) is reminding locals about the physical distancing expectations that B.C.'s public health officials are asking us to follow.

According a release, "okay" behaviour includes:

· Staying home.

· Leaving your home for essential trips only

· Get-togethers with household members

· Walking/ biking with a small number of household members on open paths and trails

· Staying at least two metres, or six feet, away from people not in your household

· Using the Valley Trail when it is not busy

However, it's "not okay" to:

· Have indoor or outdoor get-togethers with people not in your household

· Be in Whistler's:

o parks (except when passing through on the Valley Trail)

o dog parks

o skate park

o tennis courts

· Hike the Train Wreck Trail

· Travel to other communities (including Squamish and Pemberton)

· Use the Valley Trail as a large group or when you cannot consistently be at least two metres from others

"Our provincial medical officer has been very clear when communicating to all British Columbians that we are at a critical point when it comes to flattening the curve and limiting the number of COVID-19 cases," said Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton in a release on Wednesday.

"We need to each do our part and practice strict social distancing. This is not the time to relax or become complacent. The future of our community depends on physical distancing measures to save lives, reduce the burden on our healthcare facilities and allow tourists to return, businesses to re-open and our community to recover."

To that end, the RMOW said it's also planning to implement signage along the Valley Trail "within the coming days" to share these physical distancing guidelines, while Whistler bylaw officers and RCMP will be visible throughout the Sea to Sky corridor this weekend, reminding residents in each community to properly practise physical distancing.

This reminder from the RMOW comes on the heels of pleas from both B.C.'s health minister and the Sea to Sky's local leaders for British Columbians to avoid all non-essential, including to second homes in smaller communities.

"The RMOW asks residents to please be considerate of other communities' mutual desire to not have visitors at this time," it added in the release.