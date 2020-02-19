February 19, 2020 News » Regional

Higher costs should kill Trans Mountain pipeline, opposition says 

By
click to enlarge ederal opposition parties are promising new information about the costs of the Trans Mountain pipeline in a morning news conference in Ottawa. Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
  • ederal opposition parties are promising new information about the costs of the Trans Mountain pipeline in a morning news conference in Ottawa. Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta., Tuesday, June 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

OTTAWA — Opposition parties and environmental groups are urging the federal government to stop expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline, citing a poll saying Canadians are alarmed by the project's cost.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, NDP environment critic Laurel Collins, as well as the Greens' parliamentary leader Elizabeth May, cited a poll on the rising price of the project in a news conference in Ottawa Wednesday.

According to a Nanos survey of 1,003 people, Canadians are increasingly uncomfortable spending public money to continue the project.

The federal government bought the existing oil pipeline between Alberta and the B.C. coast, and an unfinished plan to twin it, for $4.5 billion in 2018.

The latest tally says the total cost of the twinning project will be $12.6 billion, much higher than a previous $7.4-billion estimate.

The Liberals under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped in with public money when the company driving the project, Kinder Morgan, found the regulatory obstacles and legal challenges posed too much of a risk.

Some of those hurdles have since been cleared and the government says it intends to sell the completed pipeline at a profit once it's done, reinvesting the proceeds into fighting climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

Features & Images

February 14, 2020

Game On

Game On

Put away your cellphone—board games have exploded over the past decade More.

Sports

February 18, 2020

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Slopestyler Skye Clarke shakes off recent disappointments in strong performance in Aspen More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 19, 2020

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Event takes place Feb.22 at Fairmont Chateau Whistler More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Thursdays, 8 p.m.

Throwback Thursdays

Throwback Thursdays

@ Tommys Whistler
Come lounge out, dance and listen to all the throwback hits one could need. For... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation